Cowboys Legend Dez Bryant Claims Offset Owes Him $8K & Called Him Hours Before Getting Shot

Essentials Inside The Story Dez Bryant revealed a chilling interaction with Offset just hours before a shooting

Details surrounding the incident remain unclear

Bryant's story hints at how close he may have come to being caught in the chaos

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has found himself in a precarious position after revealing his interaction with rapper Offset, hours before his involvement in a tragic shooting. The former Migos rapper was shot outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. But hours after this incident, as per Bryant’s tweet, the former Cowboys 88 was chatting with Offset regarding a certain amount of money owed to him.

“I don’t ever talk about what I do or my relationships with anyone, but I’m going to give y’all a quick story between me and Offset. I beat offset out of 8k, he tried to take a nap on me, and I go to tap on him to wake him up, telling him I need that 8k,” Bryant wrote on X on Tuesday. “His patnas saw me tapping on him. I can tell his patnas wanted to jump on some bulls–t.”

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“I chilled because I was by myself, completely outnumbered. So I charged it to the game…I swear to God, Offset reached out to me yesterday, 3 hours before he got shot on a money play… I thought about it and said.. I’m good.. then I saw the news later on and was like damn…some people don’t play about they money,” the tweet continued.

Dez Bryant loves rapping and shares videos of himself rapping and has also asked a few NFL legends to join him for a rap. For instance, last year, he asked Sahnnon Sharpe for a duet. His love for rap is so real that he was even seen doing a freestyle rap at the 2010 NFL Rookie Premiere.

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His tweet about Offset came after rapper Lil Tjay was involved in a fight against Offset and was arrested by police in Florida. He was later booked into the Broward County Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray. Prior to Offset being shot, Tjay had been in a fight, according to the Seminole Police Department. Police indicate a second person was held at the scene; however, they have not been charged.

After his arrest while leaving the police station, Lil Tjay was asked about his role in the shooting, and in response, the rapper clarified that he wasn’t involved in any fighting after calling Offset a ‘rat’.

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“The last thing I see was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Yo, that n—a shot me. Yo, that n—a shot me.’ La la la,” Lil Tjay said. “N—a is a rat n—a. I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot? That s–t is crazy.”

The rapper’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, also released a statement regarding “false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved” in the shooting, as per TMZ. The statement further added, “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false.”

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While the investigation continues regarding Offset’s shooting, his spokesperson also issued an update on his health after his involvement in the tragic incident.

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Offset’s representative reveals a health update regarding the rapper

After the tragic shooting involving Offset, the rapper’s representative revealed he was in a “stable” condition and being “closely monitored” in the hospital, as per BBC Newsbeat. The spokesperson also added that Offset was “fine,” but was being monitored closely.

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Furthermore, the Seminole Police Department confirmed that the “incident” happened in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood. The department also revealed that one person was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigations regarding the shooting incident involving Offset continue, Dez Bryant’s reaction shares how the Dallas Cowboys icon could have been involved in a similar situation if he hadn’t taken a more cautious approach.