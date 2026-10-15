Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Defends Taylor Swift’s Appearances at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Games

Taylor Swift’s 2026 football season began with a lip-reading debate. In the Monday night opener against Denver, ESPN’s cameras cut to her suite late in the second quarter. One podcast account claimed she was asking the broadcast to stop showing her. Other fans called that a stretch, and the footage never proved she was upset with ESPN. The cameras have followed her ever since she showed up at the Chiefs games.

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The 14-time Grammy winner is now married to Travis Kelce, who is widely expected to retire after this season, and she has watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos and later the Indianapolis Colts at home stadium Arrowhead this year. The debate over how often broadcasters should show her has not faded either. Now the Hall of Famer running back Emmitt Smith has picked a side.

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“She’s there to support her husband,” Smith said in an interview with Variety’s Marlow Stern. “She doesn’t care about all this other stuff, but the networks do. The networks are exposing everything because of who she is. She’s not looking for the damn camera! She’s trying to be Taylor Swift, wife to Travis Kelce, and is trying to enjoy life.”

“She’s not going, “Put me on the camera! I’m here!” Most stars aren’t even like that. The media needs something to talk about; this is fresh and new, and she’s a big star.”

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Stern had asked the three-time Super Bowl champion about the “Taylor Swift effect,” noting that she has boosted the league’s viewership among women. However, some male football fans have criticized the frequent airtime. Smith did not pretend to like it.

“Do I like it? No,” he admitted. “Can I do anything about it? No. Can she do anything about it? No. The only thing she can do is not show up at the games, and who wants to do that? She’s just trying to be herself.”

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The Cowboys legend called it the price one pays for losing anonymity. And for a star like Taylor Swift, people follow her wherever she goes.

Smith applied a fairness test to the league itself. Variety asked about the NFL’s social media push that let quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jaxson Dart share preseason practice moments with their respective girlfriends. The 57-year-old called it a “poor policy.”

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“If you’re going to do it for three [people], you have to do it for everyone, not just a select few,” he added. “That’s where the hypocrisy of that scenario comes into play for me.”

Swift has said much the same about the cameras. After Time named her 2023 Person of the Year, she explained that a camera sits half a mile away and she cannot tell when it airs her.

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Who decides when the cameras find Taylor Swift

The numbers support the idea that airtime is a network choice. A fan analysis of CBS’s AFC Championship broadcast in January 2024 counted seven shots of Taylor Swift. That totaled 44 seconds, or 0.39 percent of a three-hour, nine-minute telecast, as Sports Illustrated reported. In Super Bowl LVIII, she appeared for 54 seconds, which is about 0.36 percent.

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Other networks went bigger. NBC cut to Swift 17 times during the Chiefs-Jets game in October 2023. Mike Tirico even said the crew wanted to “take care of the elephant in the room” at the start. The game drew 27 million viewers, becoming one of the most-watched Sunday shows since the previous Super Bowl LVII.

NBC also reported a 53 percent jump among teen girls ages 12 to 17 compared with its first three Sunday night games. Ultimately, it’s the producers who set the dial, and ratings reward them for turning it up.

However, CBS’s Jim Nantz described the opposite instinct, saying the CBS crew never discusses showing Swift in production meetings. He confirmed he never asked for a shot of her. Al Michaels commented on a similar note in 2023, when Swift started coming to Kelce’s games. He told his Amazon crew that a sideshow cannot be the show during a football game.

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Smith’s defense moves the blame from Swift’s seat to the production truck. That reframing gets its next test Sunday, when the Chiefs play the Chargers at Arrowhead.