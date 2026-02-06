Latest
Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Erupts Against Darren Woodson’s HOF Snub as Jason Witten Falls Short

ByAryan Mamtani

Feb 5, 2026 | 10:53 PM EST

The Pro Football Hall of Fame was already under a lot of criticism when legendary New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft were not inducted as first-ballot HOFers, and things amplified today after yet another snub. Legendary Dallas Cowboys’ Darren Woodson wasn’t inducted, and Emmitt Smith went off against the voters.

“The Hall of Fame is trippin,'” he said. “What needs to happen is that everybody who voted to keep Belichick out and keep Darren Woodson out need to be revealed…it’s a crying shame.”

This is a developing story…

