Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Erupts Against Roger Goodell’s 18-Game NFL Season Plans

Essentials Inside The Story A Hall of Fame legend has weighed in on the 18-game season debate.

The NFLPA and players remain cautious about any schedule expansion.

The league says no formal talks have happened yet, with key issues still unresolved.

When the NFL’s all-time leading rusher speaks, the league tends to listen. And what Emmitt Smith just said about the proposed 18-game season is a direct challenge to Roger Goodell’s front office and its stance on player safety.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If you were so concerned about head trauma and injuries, you think an 18th game is gonna eliminate head trauma?” Smith asked in an X video shared by Front Office Sports. “No, that’s more chances for me to get banged in the head. Stop lying to people. Tell people that the 18th game is about extra money, because that’s really what it’s about. At the end of the day, the players don’t want to play the 18th game. They didn’t really want to go to 17, but we did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Any potential change to the season’s length is subject to collective bargaining and requires formal approval from the NFLPA. Smith’s comments come amid growing debate over the merits of an 18-game schedule, a plan that has support from many owners but strong resistance from other key stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFLPA has made its opposition clear. Interim executive director David White said players “have no appetite” for an 18th game, citing health and safety concerns. The union emphasized that nothing will move forward without formal negotiation and player consent.

NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Micah Parsons suffered season-ending ACL tears, showing even elite players are vulnerable. League-wide, concussions rose sharply to 168 in 2025, up from 129 in 2024. These examples underscore the physical toll and risks that an extra game could impose on players’ careers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As the NFL’s all-time leading rusher and a Hall of Famer who endured a 15-year career, Smith’s warnings about player longevity carry immense weight. He was part of the Dallas Cowboys’ “Triplets” with Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin, helping the team win three Super Bowls in the 1990s.

His dominant run included an NFL MVP award in 1993, the same year he won his first of two Super Bowl MVP trophies. Smith overcame injuries throughout his career and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

His warning highlights player concerns over safety and fairness. The 18-game season debate continues, and any decision will require serious talks between the NFL and the players’ union. With a legend like Smith amplifying the NFLPA’s firm opposition, the league faces a contentious battle to win over the very players its product is built on.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL weighs 18-game season amid player safety concerns

The idea of extending the NFL season to 18 games remains a hot topic, but no formal discussions have taken place between league officials and the players’ union. Commissioner Roger Goodell emphasized that any changes to the schedule would need careful consideration of roster size, a potential second bye week, and, most importantly, player safety.

“We have not had any formal discussions about it and frankly very little of any informal conversations,” Goodell said at his Super Bowl LX news conference. “It is not a given that we will do that. It’s not something we assume will happen. It’s something we want to talk about with the union leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has publicly expressed support for an 18-game schedule, noting that it could include one fewer preseason game and international matchups. Kraft sees it as a step for league growth, but also acknowledged it would require agreement with the players.

Emmitt Smith’s comments reflect a growing concern among players about health risks and the real reasons behind schedule changes. Many fans agree that player safety should come first, not profits.

However, the 18-game season is still uncertain. Smith’s voice, combined with the NFLPA’s stance and recent injury trends, makes it clear that any decision will require serious talks with the union.