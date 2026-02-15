Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Mourns Personal Loss on Valentine’s Day

Essentials Inside The Story A heartbreaking Valentine's Day tribute honors the foundation of a dynasty.

Unspoken family sacrifices paved the way for historic NFL rushing records.

The next generation of the Smith Family officially steps up to chase the professional dream.

While the world was busy celebrating Valentine’s Day, Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith III took a moment to remember his deceased father. NFL’s all-time leading rusher’s father, Emmitt Smith II, passed away on February 14, 2023, in Pensacola, Florida. Three years after this tragic incident, Smith shared a heartfelt message on social media.

“On this day, my dad went to his heavenly home. Happy Valentine’s Day, Pop 🕊️,” Emmitt Smith III shared on X. He also shared an Instagram story with the same message for his father.

Smith’s father played a crucial role in his Hall of Fame career, wherein he won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. Smith also grew into one of the greatest running backs in league history, as he led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. However, this incredible career was built on the sacrifices of his father.

These sacrifices began as the elder Smith was growing up in Pensacola and received a scholarship to play football at Fisk University. However, he turned down the scholarship to take care of his mother. Then, after having his son, Emmitt Smith Sr. played semipro football and drove for a Pensacola bus company. However, the elder Smith ensured his son never felt the pressure that he was living his father’s dream as he grew into one of the greats of the game.

Sharing this emotional experience, Emmitt Smith III celebrated his father’s incredible life during his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech in 2010.

“Now, I did not know all the sacrifices until I became older,” Smith said, as per ESPN. “During those times, they didn’t talk much about those sacrifices, and as a child, you’re growing up seeing your father doing what he’s doing. You don’t know how he got to that point; there was never a discussion.”

As Emmitt Smith III continues to celebrate the legacy of his father, his son, Emmitt James “EJ” Smith, strives to achieve the same while carving his own path as he nears his NFL dream.

Emmitt Smith’s son is ready for his NFL dream

Legendary Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith’s son, EJ Smith, announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. EJ graduated from Jesuit High School as a 4-star running back and was rated as the No. 48 prospect in the Class of 2020, according to ESPN. He then started his college career by playing four seasons at Stanford from 2020 to 2023 before transferring to play the past two seasons at Texas A&M.

EJ Smith announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL draft on Instagram.

“I feel blessed to have grown alongside this game and thankful for every opportunity it has given me. I’m excited to declare for the 2026 NFL draft and continue my football journey at the next level,” EJ Smith wrote on Instagram.

As Emmitt Smith honors his father’s memory three years after his passing, the family’s football legacy lives on through EJ Smith’s pursuit of an NFL career.