Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Sends Request to Bad Bunny Amid Super Bowl LX Half-Time Performance Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Bad Bunny’s halftime selection sparks cultural and political backlash

NFL pushes global, multilingual appeal on its biggest stage

Alternative Kid Rock concert announced amid surrounding controversy

Not everyone is thrilled about Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl half-time show, but the global music icon just found a powerful and unexpected ally from the NFL’s old guard. While the announcement has sparked some controversy in the U.S., Dallas Cowboys icon Emmitt Smith just sent a request to Bad Bunny in relation to his upcoming performance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m gonna jump on the stage and dance with him [Bad Bunny],” Emmitt Smith jokingly said in an interview with Apple Music. “No man, I’m looking forward to continuing that tradition of bringing that R&B, hip-hop, and Hispanic music to the culture. The culture needs to be transformed. So, I am down with Bad Bunny and whoever else gets up on that stage. I know it’s gonna be a great performance and people at home are gonna be excited as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmitt Smith, who spent 15 seasons in the NFL, knows the Super Bowl atmosphere better than most. After all, he played in (and won) three Super Bowls himself. Over the years, Smith watched countless half-time shows from the sidelines. So, from Smith’s perspective, the request to Bad Bunny is simple: honor the legacy of half-time performers while pushing the culture forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple Music (@applemusic) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the controversy surrounding Bad Bunny, Turning Point USA has announced an alternative American half-time concert featuring Kid Rock. Meanwhile, over the years, the Super Bowl halftime show has seen many faces, with various cultures and genres coming onto the podium.

Last year, American rap icon Kendrick Lamar headlined the half-time show at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. In 2024, it was Usher who brought hip-hop and R&B energy to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 2023, Rihanna took to the stage with her pop and R&B music performance at State Farm Stadium during Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 half-time show leaned fully into hip-hop, featuring Kendrick Lamar again alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre. In fact, Bad Bunny is no stranger to the Super Bowl stage either.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist previously appeared as a guest during the Super Bowl LIV half-time show headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. At that time, reporters asked Bad Bunny whether he wanted to return to the Super Bowl as a solo headliner someday, and his response revealed that he just wanted people to enjoy his genre of music, which is Latin trap music.

“It’s not that I said, ‘No, I want to come back here by myself,’” Bad Bunny said. “My biggest pleasure is just create, have fun doing it, and connect with the people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the moment has arrived, Bad Bunny will make history this weekend as the first Latino and Spanish-speaking solo headliner in the history of Super Bowl half-time shows. While he has kept details about his 13-minute performance under wraps, Bad recently shared one clear goal of his performance: fun.

“I want to bring to the stage, of course, a lot of my culture,” Bad Bunny said at a press conference on February 5. “I really want people to have fun. It’s gonna be a huge party.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad Bunny’s vision lines up perfectly with the transformation Emmitt Smith says the culture needs. A year after releasing Debí Tirar Más Fotos, an album widely seen as a love letter to Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny is now ready to showcase that heritage of the island on a much bigger stage. Still, the excitement of Bad Bunny’s performance hasn’t erased the surrounding controversy.

What is the controversy involving Bad Bunny’s performance at Super Bowl LX?

Despite his global fame, Bad Bunny is still an unfamiliar name to some Americans, possibly because he performs exclusively in Spanish. Bad Bunny has defended that choice for years, but it has only fueled debate over the NFL choosing him to perform at Super Bowl LX. The controversy deepened with Bad Bunny’s outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in 2024, the Puerto Rican artist publicly endorsed Donald Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris, during the U.S. presidential election. Then, last year, Bad Bunny chose not to tour in the U.S., citing concerns for fans affected by immigration raids.

At the 2026 Grammys, Bad Bunny doubled down on his stance against Trump’s immigration policies while directly addressing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which will reportedly also conduct immigration enforcement operations at Super Bowl LX.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” Bad Bunny said in his acceptance speech after receiving a Grammy for the Album of the Year. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Bad Bunny has mentioned that his Super Bowl appearance is about sending a message as much as putting on a show. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has opted to skip Super Bowl LX altogether, while publicly criticizing both Bad Bunny and Green Day, another performer at Super Bowl LX.

“I’m anti-them,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Post on January 23. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Ultimately, from the NFL’s perspective, expanding its international footprint appears to outweigh political backlash. So, the NFL has stood firm in its decision to keep Bad Bunny locked in as the half-time headliner when the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.