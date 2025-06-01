Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Sends 3-Word Message to ABC Network Show After Michael Strahan’s Public Rejection

There are two categories of NFL legends: One who stack up the stat chart and the other who know how to cha-cha. And Emmitt Smith happens to be both. He not only has made history with his rushing yards, but the Hall of Famer is also the first NFL player to win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2006. And he didn’t just win season 3, he transformed the Mirror Ball into a Lombardi.

Smitt just flipped the narrative around the sports players. By transforming stiff-hipped sports cliches into ballroom royalty with Cheryl Burke as his partner. If that wasn’t enough, he returned in the All-Star season (Season 15) with his smile, slickness, and smoothness intact. He didn’t just show up, he inspired a generation of gridiron dancers. Michael Irvin. Jerry Rice. And Calvin Johnson, too. The Emmitt effect was real. And almost twenty years later, he’s still dancing, at least when it comes to expressing his love for the ballroom.

So, when DWTS posted on Instagram on its 20th anniversary, it was more than just a nostalgic scroll; it was a shout-out to the icons who contributed to the show’s history. “It’s been 20 years since #DWTS first premiered, and we’re thankful for everyone who has been a part of this journey 🥹 Share your favorite memory in the comments 💜,” read the heartfelt tribute post. And Emmitt chimed in to show his love. The Cowboys icon reminded the internet that he is still a part of the show’s golden DNA with a simple three-word comment: “What a milestone 🙏🏿👏🏿.” No promotion. No self-hype. Just a neat, respectful tribute to a performance that provided him with a second platform to rule.

Since its initial debut on June 1, 2005, Dancing With the Stars has been a franchise player for the ABC network. It has been a glittering mainstay of the network’s roster for almost 20 years, combining spray tans, sequins, and unexpected celebrity footwork to create a national obsession. Emmitt Smith was the link that allowed ABC to bring dancing moms and sports fans together for Monday night foxtrots and Monday night football.

The show was shifted to Disney+ in 2022 to experiment with streaming-only access. But after realising that some legacies should have their proper stage, ABC returned the show to network TV in 2023. Now, as DWTS prepares for Season 34 with new cast members like Alix Earle and Robert Irwin, Emmitt’s remark feels like a sophisticated elbow tap, a reminder that a Cowboy made the floor his turf before the Gen Z influencers swirled in glitter. But if Emmitt Smith’s remark was a warm embrace, Michael Strahan’s response was a stiff arm.

Too tall to tango? Michael Strahan shuts down DWTS invite

DWTS knocked on Strahan’s door once again, but not for another judge spot, this time as a full-on contestant. Yes, the same Michael Strahan who served as a guest judge on Season 32’s ‘Motown Night’ was being courted to perform. But let’s just say that he didn’t exactly make a move.

DWTS co-host Alfonso Ribeiro surprised Strahan with a live pitch on a recent Good Morning America program, saying, “We need you, buddy. We need you.” Ribeiro even attempted to charm him by saying, “We’ll get you a tall dancer.” Because at 6’5”, Strahan’s not just dancing with the stars — he’d be dancing over them.

But Strahan didn’t buy it. “You know what I love about Dancing with the Stars? When they come here, and I just get to interview them and I don’t have to dance.” The Mirrorball dream abruptly ended, shattering like a disco ball fallen from the ceiling. He didn’t stop there. He even joked that his ‘joints are too brittle’ for ballroom dancing. Yes, there was some self-deprecating humor, but it was obviously a clear no.

So, Season 34 is kicking off with new names and routines. But the difference between Michael Strahan and Emmitt Smith is evident. One likes to hit the floor. The other is content to sit behind the desk and judge while the contestants perform, but maybe not this time. And as the ballroom lights come back on in 2025, Emmitt’s legacy still shimmers, while Strahan’s dancing career stays firmly in retirement, right next to his cleats.