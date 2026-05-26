Cowboys Legend Enjoying Giants Locker Room Turmoil After Jaxson Dart Joins Donald Trump’s NY Rally

With the New York Giants being pulled into controversy after QB1 Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally of US President Donald Trump, one former player is enjoying these turbulent times for the Big Blue. Dart created a massive stir after he introduced President Trump at this rally in New York. Soon after, Dart faced criticism from his teammate and fellow 2025 first-round pick, Abdul Carter.

And now, as the Giants continue to damage control after what seems to be a rift among teammates, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin expressed how he has been enjoying a divisional rival undergoing turmoil ahead of the 2026 season.

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“John Harbaugh is preaching come together right now so we can go be great,” Michael Irvin said in his latest podcast, where he discussed backlash on Jaxon Dart after meeting Donald Trump. “We’re going to work hard. We’re going to be one as one, and boom, Jaxson Dart goes to hang out with President Donald Trump, and then Abdul Carter says, ‘Hey man, what does this say about you now?’ Now, now, just that little bit right there makes me smile because that’s what you call a train slower. Whatever they’re trying to get, that’s going to slow down the train right there.”

Part of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants have been among the NFL’s fiercest rivalries, dating back over 66 years. Over this illustrious rivalry, both teams have always brought their best against each other, despite which America’s Team continues to dominate the overall series by 74-48-2.

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So, for someone like Michael Irvin, who compiled a 13-7 regular-season record against the Giants during his 12-year career, it would naturally be enjoyable to see an archrival be shaken at its core just before the start of a new season with a new head coach.

Not to forget, Irvin himself has lived through locker room drama and knows how quickly it can destroy a team’s season.

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Back in 2021, he sparked a lot of debate for saying that the players who don’t get COVID vaccines aren’t doing all they can to win a championship. In the aftermath of divided reactions, he bluntly said, “I don’t mind you coming after me. I don’t mind you saying what you say. Do two things, though. Don’t put me into your political discussion.”

Irvin believes political differences can quickly disrupt a head coach’s efforts to build perfect team chemistry. And it’s certainly what happened when Abdul Carter called out Jaxon Dart for appearing at a Donald Trump rally.

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The Giants linebacker publicly reacted to Dart’s video from the rally and posted, “Thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man,” signaling immediate internal discomfort with the quarterback’s actions.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter 51 during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_153

But hours later, Carter doubled down on that take and assured netizens that there is no bad blood between him and Dart.

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“Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men,” Carter said. “Y’all can keep y’all narratives.”

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While it appears that the conflict between Carter and Dart has been resolved for the time being, it will still remain a sensitive issue in the locker room, which could be re-ignited by any slightly sensitive opinion on any social-political issue by a member of the roster.

Hence, the Giants’ locker room has rallied behind their second-year stars to ensure the issue doesn’t spiral out of control into something that will adversely affect the team during the 2025 season.

Is the Giants’ locker room really ‘fine’ after the Dart-Carter controversy?

With Abdul Carter’s tweet going instantly viral for questioning Jaxson Dart’s political stance, a Giants veteran had to step in to nip the issue in the bud. The Giants’ front office bet heavily on the Carter-Dart duo in the 2025 draft. Carter was selected third out of Penn State before trading back into the first round to draft Dart with the No. 25 pick out of Ole Miss.

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And from the word go, both players were deemed franchise cornerstones who would carry the Giants out of this era of disappointment and despair. So, just a day later, Carter was seen issuing a “we are good” tweet, followed by veteran lineman Jermaine Eluemunor shutting down a reporter based out of Boston for suggesting Dart’s political views have led to a divide in the locker room.

“Locker Room is fine,” Eluemunor wrote on X. “Focus on New England.”

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While the Dart-Carter controversy briefly threatened to destabilize the Giants’ locker room, the swift resolution suggests the issue is behind them for now. However, with John Harbaugh preaching unity and divisional rivals like the Cowboys enjoying every moment of the turmoil, the Giants’ talented young core will need to stay focused if the Big Blue is to finally turn the corner in 2026.