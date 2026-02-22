Cowboys Legend Eugene Lockhart Reveals Exactly Why Jerry Jones was Right to Fire Tom Landry

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

Essentials Inside The Story Eugene Lockhart defends firing Tom Landry as necessary reset

League shifts and three losing seasons forced Dallas into drastic change

Jimmy Johnson arrival reshaped culture and sparked 1990s dynasty

Jerry Jones’ plan for the Cowboys’ massive success was full of tough decisions. Among these, perhaps none can top his call to fire head coach Tom Landry, just a day after taking over. Explaining why the decision was right, former linebacker Eugene Lockhart joined fellow franchise legend Drew Pearson on the Route Tree podcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yes, the game had changed. The salary caps and all those types of things, and it would have been a totally different type of team and game then,” Lockhart said. “So perhaps it was the best time for him to leave at that particular time. You know what better guy to bring in than Jimmy Johnson, who changed the whole culture.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eugene Lockhart highlighted how the league was changing with the implications of Plan B free agency, and hence, change was necessary for the Cowboys, especially with Tom Landry’s long-term methods.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first head coach for Dallas preferred drafting and developing players, as he preferred younger players who could be molded to fit his revolutionary Flex Defense and Multiple Offense strategies, which helped him win two Super Bowls in his 29-year tenure in Dallas.

With the league undergoing various changes, bringing in a new name was important for America’s team. The Cowboys had suffered three consecutive losing seasons when Jones took ownership of the franchise, and hence, making a big move like firing Landry was deemed necessary for Jerry Jones.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The move turned out well for the Cowboys as Jimmy Johnson, their new head coach, helped the franchise bring back the glory days to Dallas. Over the 1990s, America’s Team won three Lombardi trophies in four years to establish itself as a sporting powerhouse.

However, since then, the Cowboys have struggled to compete at the highest level, with their Super Bowl drought extending to 30 years. This has led to the belief that Jerry Jones’ bold moves, which once transformed the franchise, may have now become an obstacle. Now, in a moment of self-awareness, Jones himself seems ready to admit this and move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones questions his style of management ahead of the 2026 season

Despite being the most valued sports team in the world, for three decades, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to push for the title since their 1996 win. These failures have been attributed to coaches, quarterbacks, and bad luck. Now, Jerry Jones is pointing the finger at himself as he reflects on his last 30 years leading the Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That ol’ mirror [pronounced more like mirrah in Jones’ Arkansas twang], that self-evaluation really is appropriate and has to be done,” Jones said, as per the Fort Worth Star Telegram. “My way of things doesn’t work. If I don’t change, I’m not successful. There’s no other way if you want to be hot and go to the dance.”

With this reflection, America’s Team has been making major changes, which have been evident in their recent coaching hires and trades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys have bolstered their roster with additions like George Pickens and Quinnen Williams, who have made an immediate impact. Similarly, the front office moves, including hiring Brian Schottenheimer as head coach and Christian Parker as defensive coordinator, have earned praise from analysts.

Now, as the Cowboys move towards an important season after missing the playoffs in two consecutive years, Dallas fans will hope that Jerry Jones can finally make the right call to help end the franchise’s wait for a Lombardi trophy.