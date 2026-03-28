Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Acknowledges Harsh Reality of Herschel Walker Trade 37 Years Later

Essentials Inside The Story Jimmy has made many successful trade deals including acquiring Charles Haley and Darryl Johnston

The draft picks from the Walker deal became the core of three Super Bowl titles

Jimmy recently reposted a parody account post regarding LSU OT Jordan Seaton

Legendary head coach Jimmy Johnson orchestrated the historic Herschel Walker trade in 1989. And for years, Jimmy has dealt with the criticism around the trade, but despite all that’s said, the trade proved beneficial for the Dallas Cowboys and led America’s team to a decade-long dominance in the NFL. Now, almost four decades after his iconic decision, the former coach has acknowledged a reality that ultimately helped turn the franchise from a 1-15 roster.

“A BIG trade but only 1 of 51 made those 5 years…,” commented Jimmy Johnson under an IG post by Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill’s account. The post referenced the iconic trade that is regarded as one of the biggest events in the Cowboys’ history. The caption of the post read, “One of the greatest trades in NFL history — the Herschel Walker deal 🏈🔥”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill (@jimmyjohnsonsbigchill) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

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The caption then continued explaining the trade, “Orchestrated by Jimmy Johnson, the Dallas Cowboys sent Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 for a massive haul of picks and players.”

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The Herschel Walker trade, popularly coined as “Big Train Robbery,” saw the franchise receive LB Jesse Solomon, LB David Howard, CB Issiac Holt, DE Alex Stewart, RB Darrin Nelson (later traded), and multiple picks, including three first-round picks for the running back (Herschel Walker), a 1990 3rd-round pick, a 1991 5th-round pick, and a 1991 10th-round pick.

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Analysts consider it one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history. Thanks to all those draft picks, the Cowboys picked star players like RB Emmitt Smith, S Darren Woodson, DT Russell Maryland, and CB Kevin Smith.

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These picks helped the franchise win three Super Bowls in four years (1992, 1993, and 1995) and proved how crucial the trade was in establishing a kingdom in Dallas.

However, Johnson is not ready to give the entire credit for his successes to a single trade. During his five years as the Cowboys’ HC, he made 51 trades, and while all of them are equally important to him, fans only remember him for this one.

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One such successful trade was acquiring defensive end Charles Haley from the San Francisco 49ers. Haley was a mountain of a man who soon became the heart of the Cowboys’ defense.

He is second only to former quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl wins, having won five, and also holds the record for most sacks (4.5) in the Super Bowl.

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The other trade was the 1989 draft day trade with the Los Angeles Raiders. The Cowboys traded the 29th overall pick (obtained from the Herschel Walker trade) and a 6th-round pick to the Raiders for their 2nd, 3rd, and 5th-round picks. Later, they used one of those picks to draft fullback Darryl Johnston, who became a key blocker for Emmitt Smith.

These trades also played a crucial role in the Cowboys winning the Super Bowls. According to Johnson, the Herschel Walker trade is a”BIG” one, but should not overshadow his other decisions. Moreover, after the Walker trade, the Cowboys still finished 1-15 and 7-9 in the consecutive seasons. So, they were still posting losing seasons.

And while Jimmy Johnson is reflecting back on some of the decisions he made decades ago, a comment that he recently made seems to have landed him in some social media trouble.

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Jimmy Johnson falls victim to false LSU news

Recently, NO3 Sports reported that LSU’s Jordan Seaton did not like playing for the Colorado Buffaloes, explaining that it was all fun and games for him, with no serious practice. The report also mentioned that as the reason behind his transfer to LSU. At first glance, the report seemed real. However, Sean never made such comments, but before Jimmy Johnson could realize that, he had already reposted the news with the caption, “Interesting…”

Turns out it was a parody account, and Jordan Seaton never made such disrespectful comments in reality.

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Surprisingly, Seaton’s original comments were entirely different from what was portrayed and focused on the intensity at LSU.

“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but I feel like coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different,” Seaton said in the press conference. “It just means more… Coach uses that quote, ‘It’s just different here,’ and I really believe that. We’re big on extra, because just doing what’s required is not enough. When it comes to work, that’s what this place is about. You don’t come here to do nothing else but work.”

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Seaton joined the Buffaloes in 2024 as a Freshman All-American. There, he shared the field with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 record. But the following season, they ended up with just three wins. Despite a lackluster season, Seaton still made an All-Big 12 pick and was rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.

This is not the first time that NFL players have been victims of fake news. NFLPA has often taken steps against such reports, but unfortunately, this time, Jimmy Johnson became the latest victim.