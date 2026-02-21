Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Announces New Career Move After FOX Retirement as Congratulations Pour In

Fox Sports Media Day, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA Coach and Sports Analyst Jimmy Johnson During the Fox Sports Media Day at the New Orleans Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

Fox Sports Media Day, New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Former NFL, American Football Herren, USA Coach and Sports Analyst Jimmy Johnson During the Fox Sports Media Day at the New Orleans Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx Editorial use only

Essentials Inside The Story The legendary coach turns his Florida lifestyle into a national brand.

Digital storefront launch brings Big Chill merchandise to a global audience.

Retirement is proving to be Jimmy Johnson’s most ambitious business chapter yet.

Jimmy Johnson put down his microphone after spending over three decades in fans’ living rooms. He walked away from FOX Sports, calling his time at the network “the most fun” he ever had in his career. But the legendary coach is not stepping back from the spotlight. If anything, his new move brings him even closer to the fans who have cheered his name for decades.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Johnson made the announcement through an Instagram reel, promoting his merchandise directly to fans. Standing inside the Big Chill showroom in Key Largo, with racks of clothes behind him and “Big Chill” boldly displayed on the wall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 82-year-old turned straight towards the camera and delivered the message: “JJSwagger.com, that’s where you’ll find some great merchandise next time you’re in the Big Chill.”

Fans who have made the trip to Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill Largo already know what the store has to offer. Now, they can bring a piece of it home without leaving their couch. JJSwagger.com carries some of the venue’s most popular items. It has it all. From performance logo shirts built for sun and saltwater to autographed copies of Johnson’s memoir, Swagger.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill (@jimmyjohnsonsbigchill) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Big Chill is a full complex that Johnson built for fans to come and experience everything that made him fall in love with the Florida Keys in the first place. Johnson moved to the area after leading the Cowboys to their second Super Bowl victory in January 1994, and he never really left.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“I came down to the Keys for my final open-water dive and just fell in love with the place, the people, and all the things you could do down here,” Johnson once said, explaining how a place that started as an escape slowly became home.

That love for the Keys eventually turned into something much bigger. Johnson set up his personal home in Islamorada and his complex at Fisherman’s Cove. It brings together JJ’s Sports Bar, the Big Chill Restaurant, and the Tiki Bar. It also offers jet skiing, snorkeling, live music, and an official merchandise store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans drive from across the country to sit where Johnson sits, drink where he drinks, and celebrate the illustrious career he built with the Cowboys and the University of Miami Hurricanes. And when Johnson posted the reel announcing his new online move, those same fans made sure to show up in the comments section.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans show up in force for Jimmy Johnson’s latest big move

The moment Johnson dropped the clip on Instagram, the congratulations came flooding in. Fans who had followed him from the sidelines to the studio to the shoreline were ready.

“Can’t wait for our next JJ’s Big Chill, trip💪🏾🇺🇸” one fan wrote, planning the next visit to Key Largo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson had announced his retirement from FOX Sports in March last year, stepping away after 31 years. Since then, he has gone full-time into running Jimmy Johnson’s Big Chill. For a man with a deep love for fishing and the open water, it was the only move that made complete sense. That love did not go unnoticed.

“👏👏🎣” another fan chimed in.

And there is more to this brand-building than a merchandise shop. In December, Johnson introduced his very own home-brewed beer (Jimmy Johnson’s Hall of Fame Lager), now available on draft at the Big Chill. Between the lager, the online store, and a packed live music calendar, Johnson is clearly building something designed to keep fans engaged long after the final whistle. And the fans are giving it right back.​

ADVERTISEMENT

“Looking good nice go fishing,” another commented. “Love it.”

The place Johnson has built over the years resonates with visitors in ways that go far beyond football. It carries a character all its own.

“Your store reminds me of 17th street in Va Bch. cool shop!” one fan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Go Jimmie! 🩷” wrote another, cheering on the former coach.

This move makes one thing perfectly clear: Jimmy Johnson may have retired from his professional duties, but he is far from finished. He is still building, still connecting, and still finding ways to stay in the lives of the fans who have never stopped rooting for him.