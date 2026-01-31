Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Boldly Defends ‘Spygate’ Amid Staunch Defense Against Bill Belichick’s HOF Snub

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s decision to snub former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as a first-ballot inductee has led to outrage all over the football world. Leading the charge against Hall of Fame voters, NFL Legend Jimmy Johnson has emerged as one of the strongest voices defending Belichick.

With reports revealing the infamous “spy-gate” incident involving the Patriots in 2007 was the biggest reason behind this snub, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach has defended the said practice on X.

“Common practice,” wrote Johnson as he responded to a comment that said, “Cowher said he’s done it when Spygate was going, said pretty much every team did it. So will they take jackets away from people.”

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.