Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Falls Victim to Fake Deion Sanders & Colorado News

Essentials Inside The Story A viral clip pulls Deion Sanders into controversy

But the truth behind it tells a very different story than what spread online

Deeper changes within the program continue to unfold

With the rise of social media, fake news has also increased. On March 27, a parody college sports account circulated an edited clip featuring offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, falsely portraying him as mocking Deion Sanders and his program while discussing his move from Colorado. Interestingly, Hall of Fame former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson fell victim to the fabricated story on X, reacting to the post about his former player and Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

“Interesting…” Johnson tweeted, reacting to a tweet by parody account No3 Sports, which shared a post about LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton’s reaction to why he left the Buffaloes.

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“LSU OL Jordan Seaton speaks on why he left Coach Prime [Deion Sanders] and the Buffaloes… To me, Colorado was all fun and games; practices weren’t legit. It was all about Prime and which rapper he could get to visit and perform. I loved Lil Wayne, but he had no business being there,” the post by No3 said.

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NO3 Sports shared a tweet after former-Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton left the Deion Sanders-coached Colorado to play for the Louisiana State University Tigers under Lane Kiffin. The modified video positioned Seaton as a critic of the culture, implying that it concentrated more on the looks of the celebrities by musicians such as Lil Wayne as opposed to serious training.

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As a matter of fact, the real press conference by Seaton was a totally different tale as the lineman emphasized the intensity and the organization of the LSU Tigers. He explained his reference to the environment as more challenging and development-oriented, and thus it was apparent that he meant growth and not shooting his previous team.

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“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but I feel like coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different,” Seaton said in the press conference. “It just means more… Coach uses that quote, ‘It’s just different here,’ and I really believe that. We’re big on extra, because just doing what’s required is not enough. When it comes to work, that’s what this place is about. You don’t come here to do nothing else but work.”

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Seaton played for the Buffaloes since 2024 as a Freshman All-American in an offense that included now-Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.

In that season, the Buffaloes finished with a 9-4 record, but failed to recreate that form as Colorado fell off the map in 2025 with a 3-9 record. Despite this poor team performance, Seaton was an All-Big 12 pick and rated as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the transfer portal.

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On the other hand, Jimmy Johnson’s reaction to this post stems from his cherished relationship with Deion Sanders, built on mutual respect and shared franchise legacy. Both Sanders and Johnson were a crucial part of the Cowboys’ success in the 1990s; however, they weren’t on the same roster, with the former Hurricanes head coach leaving Dallas two years before Prime Time’s arrival in 1995.

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Still, Jimmy Johnson and Deion Sanders know each other well, with Johnson openly expressing his respect for Coach Prime, once saying, “I love Deion Sanders. I think he is a great player,” in 1995.

Therefore, coming across the edited clip may have caught the legendary coach, who was the first coach to win both an NCAA national championship (University of Miami, 1987) and a Super Bowl (Dallas Cowboys, 1993), off guard and prompted him to comment on it.

Nevertheless, Jordan Seaton is not the only former Buffalo to speak openly about life under Deion Sanders at Colorado. The program’s struggles in 2025 triggered a wave of departures. Now, defensive end London Merritt is the latest to walk out the door, and he is not staying quiet about his reasons for leaving Boulder.

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London Merritt joins Seaton among players to leave Colorado after a poor 2025 season

After a 3-9 record in the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes have seen a major roster overhaul with more than 40 players entering the transfer portal. One of the most significant departures for coach Deion Sanders and his staff was edge rusher London Merritt. The former four-star recruit in Colorado’s 2025 class entered the portal early and joined the Clemson Tigers under Dabo Swinney.

When he addressed his decision to leave Colorado, Merritt didn’t hold back about why he made the move.

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“It was just a lot better than where I was,” Merritt said. “Facility-wise, coaching-wise, I feel like it was just a better option for me to take that next step to the next level. They just have a history of putting guys in the league, so that’s my main objective.”

The exits of Jordan Seaton and London Merritt put into perspective a significant issue around the program of Deion Sanders at Colorado. The Buffaloes have serious questions concerning their culture and way forward with a 3-9 record in 2025 and more than 40 players in the transfer portal. It is yet to be established whether Sanders can reverse the situation.