Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Makes Stance Clear on George Pickens’ Contract Amid Free Agency

Looks like the Dallas Cowboys have their hands full this offseason. At the top of their list is George Pickens and an alluring contract to make the Pro wide receiver stay. While Jerry Jones has certainly whispered something (we’ll come to that in some time), legendary Jimmy Johnson shared a much more refreshing stance.

“I talked to Jerry Jones not too awful long ago after the season,” said Johnson on Pat McAfee Show. “I said… ‘You’re going to be so good on offense if you can keep Pickens. If you can keep him and get the running back situation going. You can have an outstanding team; you can make it run because you’re that good offensively.’”

Johnson was speaking purely from what extending Pickens would mean for the Cowboys. All they need in the offseason (besides negotiations) is to focus on the defense, in the Hall of Famer’s opinion.

“They’ve got to make the corrections on defense,” Johnson added.

The urgency to sign Pickens is backed by sparkling production. In 2025, the receiver didn’t just fit into the system; he dominated it. He led the Cowboys and ranked among the top three receivers in the NFL, hauling in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

With such stats, earning a Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection felt foreseeable. Thus, Jones’s wanting him to stay is not even up for debate.

In a conversation with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones ensured that the general manager and owner view Pickens as a pillar of their future. They aren’t ready to see him walk away so soon, but Jones refused to share any details on the matter.

“Obviously, there’s guys that we want to keep from last year,” Jones said. “Whether it’s George Pickens or it’s Javonte [Williams], those are all guys that play into the free agency picture.”

The challenge for the Cowboys lies in the “how.”

Pickens, who won’t even turn 25 until March, is hitting the market at the perfect time to command a top-of-the-market contract. However, the Cowboys are already heavily invested in the position, having signed CeeDee Lamb to a massive four-year, $136 million extension that keeps him in Dallas through 2028.

They can’t afford to lose either player. Perhaps the front office may have to utilize the franchise tag on Pickens. Even ESPN’s Bill Barnwell and Todd Archer believe this is the most plausible path. This way, Jones will have to pay roughly $28 million to make the wideout stay.

This way, they can prevent Pickens from hitting the open market in March and will have until the July deadline to hammer out a multi-year deal that won’t cripple the cap.

The Cowboys also have running back Javonte Williams to think about. He has proved to be a masterstroke of a signing, finishing 2025 with career highs in rushing yards (1,201) and touchdowns (11). He’s reportedly a “priority” for the Cowboys to sign a multi-year extension. A handful, indeed.

George Pickens’ free agency prospects

Dialing back to Pickens, the Cowboys may think that a franchise tag is the most suitable option. But the free agency offers much more. He’s predicted to be a top player in 2026 free agency. Perhaps Jones should be wary of some suitors hoping to court Pickens.

The Tennessee Titans are the most likely suitor with over $100 million in cap space. They have a desperate need to surround Cam Ward with elite weapons in his second year. They are the only team that could sign Pickens and still have enough “play money” to land other high-priced free agents to build around.

Then, there are the Denver Broncos. If they succeed in pairing Pickens with Courtland Sutton, young star QB Bo Nix will have plenty of star power to overcome this season’s demise. With nearly $30 million in space, the Broncos could make a competitive run if they restructure a few veteran deals.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also expected to be in the mix. By bringing Pickens on board, they can maximize Ladd McConkey’s efficiency. After a strong 2025 from McConkey, the attention Pickens draws on the perimeter could make the Bolts’ offense nearly impossible to defend.

It all depends on the next move by Jones’ Cowboys and whether Pickens feels valued enough or not.