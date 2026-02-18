Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson Mourns Civil Rights Icon’s Passing as Tribute Pours In From Roger Goodell & More

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson is leading tributes following the death of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson. On Tuesday, Jackson drew his last breath “peacefully” surrounded by his relatives. As the world mourned his loss, Johnson also shared a social media post to honor his legacy. He remembered Jackson not just for his activism or vast political career, but also for the person he was.

On Tuesday, Johnson shared a throwback picture of himself shaking hands with Jesse Jackson.

“After a Super Bowl he was special..RIP,” he wrote. In another comment, he described Jackson as an “impressive individual,” reflecting the impact the longtime activist had on so many lives.

While Jackson’s family shared no cause of death, he had been battling progressive supranuclear palsy and was hospitalized last year.

Meanwhile, condolences poured in from across the league, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jesse Jackson, one of America’s most distinguished civil rights leaders,” Goodell said on Tuesday via the league’s official website. “Reverend Jackson fought for equality and challenged the status quo to help build a stronger nation. As a quarterback for North Carolina A&T and a loyal Chicago Bears fan, Reverend Jackson also understood the power of football to bring people together and make meaningful change. The NFL extends our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people he inspired.”

Moreover, Johnson’s social media garnered strong reactions from people who were equally shaken by Jackson’s demise.

One user described Jackson as “legendary,” while another used a folded hands emoji to show respect.

The third person wrote, “Very special gesture from a very special man.”

“Very thoughtful picture for today God bless you,” another commented.

These comments show how netizens appreciated Johnson’s gesture in remembering Jackson.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.