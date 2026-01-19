Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Makes Career Announcement on Sunday

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin’s commentary and analysis have garnered massive attention in recent years. Whether it’s “Saturday Night Live” or the Dallas Cowboys game, his analysis is widely known to be spot-on, and fans never seem to get bored with it. The media industry considered multiple demands, and now the Pro Football Hall of Famer is all set to host a Netflix podcast, and guess what, the surprise doesn’t just end here.

“The White House with Michael Irvin—a brand new original video podcast tackling sports news, game analysis, and so much more that is produced by Brandon Marshall—premieres tomorrow, only on Netflix in the US and Canada,” Irvin’s latest Instagram post in collaboration with Netflix US said.

This major step from the 3-time Super Bowl winner comes after his roles in America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, and breaking down games during the NFL Christmas Gameday 2025. But what can the fans expect from the upcoming show? Big opinions, real stories, and that same Playmaker energy fans loved during his Super Bowl runs with the Dallas Cowboys—that’s what this podcast offers.

“I am excited about this new venture with Netflix and the opportunity to blend elements of traditional television with the evolving world of podcasting,” Irvin shared with Tudum. “This project allows us to take what worked in the old format and reimagine it for today’s audience.”

The big announcement also comes with a bonus. The podcast brings in former wide receiver Brandon Marshall, whose athlete-led company is collaborating on the release. Netflix partnered with Marshall’s team to bring a more personal feel to the show, along with real experience from people who’ve been in the game.

This is a developing story…