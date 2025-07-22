Cowboys Legend Unhappy With Trevon Diggs, Predicts Bad Blood Between Jerry Jones & CB

Trevon Diggs hasn’t played a full season since 2022, but questions around his role in Dallas go beyond injury. One surfaced following a 30–24 loss to the 49ers in the week 8 matchup. The CB didn’t wait until he was showered and changed to settle a score. Still in full uniform, he stopped a TV reporter in the hallway and confronted him over a social media post that questioned Diggs’ coverage on a George Kittle touchdown. To his credit, Diggs owned the moment later, “I shouldn’t have reacted the way I reacted,” he said. “I apologize for that.”

He even acknowledged his own post-game social media habits, admitting that checking his phone right after the game might not have been the best move. He jokingly called it “a little rat poison,” borrowing a phrase from Nick Saban, one of his early mentors. But this year, he is in the news even before the training camp. Owner Jerry Jones stood by his decision to activate the de-escalator clause in CB’s contract by saying, “He didn’t earn it; he didn’t come.” And this time, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sided with Jones.

The former WR ranted against Jones in January, claiming America’s team should have hired Deion Sanders as the head coach. This time, he took the owner’s side. During a July 22 video, the legend said, “Trevon D will lose half a million dollars this year. His base salary was supposed to be $8.5 million. Now it will go down to 8 million, de-escalator, because he didn’t make 84% of the workouts. This brings up a great opportunity to talk about this stuff. See, everybody thinks big money means big leaders, and that’s not always the case.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2023 season. Then, in January, he underwent chondral bone graft surgery on the same left knee, a procedure that goes deeper than the ligament, requiring actual bone tissue to be transplanted into the joint to stimulate healing. It’s serious. And slow. But Irvin dived into the past to teach some valuable lessons to the 26-year-old.

AD

He then talked about his best friend, Deion Sanders, who stood by the team in the tough times. Irvin added, “He even used that example of Deion Sanders. He said when Deion came here, Deion didn’t spend a lot of time in the weight room, you know, and Jerry talked to him about it and said, “Well, we’re going to need you to do that for the team so they can see you.” And Deion did. Deion spent time in the weight room and said, “Okay.” Came in and made sure, ’cause he’s a leader. He’s a leader. He doesn’t need it.”

via Imago FILE – NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin speaks on air during the NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Kickoff broadcast before the start of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Two men who were in a Phoenix hotel lobby the night Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was accused of misconduct with an employee said Wednesday, March 8, 2023, they didn’t see him do anything wrong and that his brief interaction with the woman appeared friendly. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)

Quite famously, Sanders was a push-up guy. He used to do a lot of pushups, but always stayed away from the gym. However, once Jones insisted, he did work out to motivate his teammates. That’s what Trevon Diggs is not doing.

However, the legend did give another valuable lesson that might go a long way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Trevon Diggs should not feel negative, per Cowboys legend

“I don’t know,” he said, pausing, like even he didn’t want to believe it. “But that was disappointing to hear, that Trevon Diggs didn’t make those workouts.” He wasn’t hiding his concern. Not just about Diggs missing voluntary workouts that triggered a de-escalator in his contract, but about what comes next. Because in Dallas, small decisions turn into big statements.

And Irvin sees the writing on the wall. This could be the beginning of something tense between Jerry Jones and his $97 million cornerback. “They’ll dig into this,” Irvin said. “They’ll try to say, ‘Well, Jerry, who you get on saying he’s too soft and always overrides the coach, now you’re gonna flip it and say, Jerry did this to you, Trevon. He never did it to anybody else.’”

In other words, the narrative machine is warming up. And just like that, another Cowboys soap opera is in motion. But Irvin wasn’t throwing Trevon Diggs under the bus. In fact, he ended his comments with hope, “I hope Trevon doesn’t go with that.” Meaning? Don’t turn a business decision into a pride thing. Don’t fall into the trap of letting whispers become walls. But in Dallas, that’s easier said than done.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jerry Jones has a long memory. And when he feels like a player isn’t holding up his end, especially one paid like a franchise cornerstone, things get personal. Currently, that gap appears to be widening. And Irvin, who’s been through the wars, sees what’s coming.