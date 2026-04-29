Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Suffers Personal Setback Amid NFL Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story The USGA released its list of former pro athletes attempting to qualify for the 126th U.S a few days ago.

Tony Romo teed off the first stage of qualifying with eight former athletes.

After retiring from the NFL, Romo has maintained his passion for golf by participating in numerous events.

In recent years, Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Romo has repeatedly chased a spot in the U.S. Open, but each time, the finish line has stayed just out of reach. Earlier this week, the United States Golf Association released its list of former pro athletes attempting to qualify for the 126th U.S. Open, and once again, Romo’s name stood out. But while Romo hoped to make a breakthrough and reach Shinnecock Hills this year, unfortunately, he fell short again.

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Tony Romo entered the first stage of qualifying alongside eight former athletes, teeing it up Monday in Waco, Texas, during the NFL offseason. But as per the ESPN report, Romo shot a 9-over 79, falling 11 strokes short of advancing to the next stage. At Ridgewood Country Club, where scoring stayed low, Romo posted rounds of 40 and 39. Meanwhile, Theo Humphrey claimed medalist honors with a 66, and players needed at least 2-under to move forward.

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The beauty of the U.S. Open lies in its openness, as any golfer who meets the handicap requirement can try. With a 1.6 handicap—the best of his amateur career, Romo clearly has the skill. But the multi-stage qualifying process for the U.S. Open remains brutally competitive, especially for those without exemptions from major tours.

Before golf became his second sports career, the 46-year-old built an impressive football résumé. He spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys, throwing for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and earning four Pro Bowl selections. Interestingly, the last time that Romo advanced past the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying was back in 2010, when he was still playing in the NFL.

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In 2010, Romo made it to the sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open but had to withdraw to attend team activities with the Cowboys. Then, since retiring from the NFL after the 2016 season, Romo started working as an NFL analyst for CBS while continuing to pursue his passion for golf.

Imago Credits: via @tony.romo on Instagram

In 2018, Romo received a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. However, Romo missed the cut after rounds of 77 and 82. Still, that same year, Romo proved his potential in golf by winning the American Century Championship.

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Tony Romo has kept his passion for golf alive outside of football

Over the years, Romo has consistently shown that golf is more than just a hobby; it’s a pursuit he takes seriously. He has competed in PGA Tour events and local qualifiers, always chasing improvement. Last year, Tiger Woods also praised Romo, calling him one of the best celebrity golfers he has ever played with. In an interview, Romo even described golf as his “joyful obsession,” offering a glimpse into how deeply he studies the game.

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“Yeah, I find that I’m slightly obsessed sometimes when I get – my wife would call it a – well, I told her, and then she used it against me, but a joyful obsession, which is true,” Tony Romo said in an interview back in 2024. “It’s one of those things where golf is different than other sports, because there are so many different avenues to get off. In other words, it’s not just one plane.

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“So when you throw a football, your shoulders and your arms, things that can work on the same play, you throw a ball higher, they’re here – in golf, you can’t be rounded, you can’t be vertical. You’re a little bit of both. And on top of it, your body weight, the club, the hands, the wrists, everything. What happens is it’s a process that I’ve really enjoyed going through because it’s a chess game.”

While playing as a quarterback in the NFL, Romo practiced throwing a football every day to get better. So, eventually, things clicked for Romo to find success in the sport. But with golf, Romo is still figuring out the sequence to get things right, and he has been getting better each year.

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As recently as last May, Romo came close again to qualifying for the U.S. Open. During a local qualifier at Heath Golf & Yacht Club in Texas, Romo fired a 1-under 71 but narrowly missed advancing. Later, reports revealed that winds and firm greens made conditions difficult at that golf course, yet Romo managed four birdies. So, despite the latest setback, Romo’s career trajectory in golf suggests steady improvement.