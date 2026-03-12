Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Accuses Jerry Jones of Spinning the Narrative in Documentary

Essentials Inside The Story The Cowboys’ 1990s dynasty is revisited in a new Netflix series.

For decades, Jerry Jones has been the master storyteller of the Dallas Cowboys. But now, one of his dynasty’s biggest stars, Troy Aikman, is accusing the owner of rewriting history for his own benefit. The Hall of Fame quarterback, who appears in Netflix’s eight-part documentary “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” recently suggested that some moments in the series did not fully reflect how events actually unfolded. The docuseries revisits how Jones bought a struggling Cowboys franchise, fired legendary head coach Tom Landry, and helped build the 1990s dynasty that won three Super Bowls.

“Jerry had editorial rights,” Troy Aikman said recently on the Rodeo Time Podcast. “So, I think whenever anyone has editorial rights, it’s probably not a good thing that someone gets to slant the narrative in their favor, or however they want it told. What I noticed was that there were sound bites that were used just randomly, like when they wanted those used, like, ‘Oh, that’ll work well here.’ But that’s not when it was said. So that’s what bothered me, and of course, I’m sensitive to how it reflected on me.”

Jerry Jones reportedly wanted to participate in the project about his Cowboys legacy and had significant involvement in the documentary’s production. The series focused on how the Cowboys captured three Super Bowl titles from 1992 to 1995, a run of dominance not seen since the era of Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers. Yet even during those championship years, tensions and controversies simmered beneath the surface in Dallas. The documentary also attempted to highlight both the triumphs and the turmoil of that era.

“America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” also features rare footage and interviews with Cowboys legends such as Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith, alongside Troy Aikman. After watching the finished product, Aikman felt the documentary had manipulated the narrative by using quick, dramatic snippets of quotes taken out of their original context. Aikman pointed to one particular moment involving a painful playoff loss.

“We lost to the 49ers in the 94 championship game at Candlestick, and they cut to a press conference, and they implied that it was the press conference immediately after that game,” Aikman revealed. “And they had me joking about something. I can promise you, you can go back and watch that, and there were no jokes that I was telling or in a good mood at the end of that ball game. That one bothered me.”

The Cowboys’ 1994 NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers was a brutal one for Aikman, who suffered a concussion during the loss that ended Dallas’ bid for a three-peat. Given those circumstances, Aikman insists the documentary’s portrayal of him joking after the game simply didn’t match reality. And according to Aikman, that wasn’t the only questionable edit.

“There was another one where we’re getting ready to play the Eagles in my first playoff start, and it had me saying how nervous I was before the game, and not accurate,” Aikman explained. “I mean, that came about before the Super Bowl, our first Super Bowl. So it’s just little things like that. It’s nitpicking. I think in general, the experience that I’ve heard from people who watched it, they really enjoyed it, and learned a lot. And I think by and large they did a good job of telling it.”

While Aikman clearly noticed the inconsistencies, he also acknowledges that viewers still enjoyed the documentary overall. Jerry Jones has always embraced spectacle, which has also defined the Cowboys over the years, and that same flair appears throughout the docuseries.

Does the Cowboys documentary only tell Jerry Jones' version of things?

One of the central storylines in “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys” explores the complex relationship between Jerry Jones and former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson. Their partnership produced championships, but it also produced one of the NFL’s most famous power struggles. The documentary revisits their disagreements over credit for the massive Herschel Walker trade and the Cowboys’ rapid rise back to championship status. But last year, after watching parts of the documentary, Johnson hinted that the series leaned toward Jones’ perspective.

“We were in Carolina when we were announcing that I was going to go in the (Cowboys’) Ring of Honor, and he told an off-color story,” Johnson said last year at a speaking engagement for the Little Rock Touchdown Club. “I said, ‘Jerry, Jerry.’ He says, ‘No problem. I got final say on editorial content.’ Well, watching the Netflix [documentary], he had final say on what was put in the Netflix documentary. It was definitely the Jerry Jones Documentary.”

Johnson and Jones famously clashed during their time together in the early 1990s, despite winning two Super Bowls in five seasons. Their disagreements eventually forced Johnson out of the organization, and the two men spent years barely speaking. Only recently have they repaired that relationship, and Johnson revealed that they have formed a friendship off the field, something that even the documentary highlights.

“We’re really good now,” Johnson said. “We see each other, it’s like we’re best friends. It’s all good.”

Interestingly, Jerry Jones himself later admitted that one storyline he expected to appear in the documentary series never made the final cut. That suggests Jones may not have controlled every detail after all. But ultimately, the documentary portrays the Cowboys’ 90s dynasty in a positive light.