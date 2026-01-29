Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Announces New Career Move On Wednesday After ESPN Season Ends

Essentials Inside The Story Troy Aikman’s post-season move didn’t come quietly.

The ESPN offseason opened a different door for him.

Aikman’s timing hints at something bigger than football.

For decades, Troy Aikman has been associated with the gridiron, first as the iconic quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys and later as the definitive voice of Monday Night Football. But as the 2025-26 NFL season draws to a close, the Hall of Fame has been exploring beyond football. Just days after concluding the season at the ESPN booth, he announced a new venture: sustainability.

Aikman has officially joined forces with Anker Solix as their brand ambassador to launch the E10. It’s a “smart hybrid” home battery storage system, designed to revolutionize how American homeowners handle backup power. The company announced the partnership on Instagram, featuring the Cowboys legend in a new campaign.

“We’ve teamed up with gridiron legend, @troyaikman to introduce Anker SOLIX E10,” the brand shared on Wednesday, January 28. “The backup power that keeps your entire home ready for whatever comes next, even the extreme winter storms.”

To celebrate the collaboration, fans are being given a rare opportunity to own a piece of sports history. Anker Solix is hosting a giveaway where five random winners will receive a football autographed by Aikman, whose details they shared on Instagram.

Aikman’s transition into this tech and sustainability space comes right as his primary “day job” enters its annual hiatus. He posted a photo with his production team, announcing the end of the season, and wrote:

“That’s a wrap in the booth!”

The famous duo of Joe Buck and Aikman won’t be back on the air together until the next kickoff in the fall of 2026.

It’s been twenty years since the Hall of Famer has been behind the screen, alongside Buck, with whom he moved from FOX to ESPN in 2022. Yet, if you ask him, he wouldn’t say broadcasting is his ‘final act.’

During a recent guest appearance on the Sports Business Radio podcast, he expressed a genuine desire to return to the team side of the sport.

“I’m not opposed to hard work,” Aikman noted. “I do feel like I could be a real asset to an organization.”

His ambition took the shade of reality when the Miami Dolphins succeeded in bringing him aboard. The three-time Super Bowl champion joined them in a consultancy role to assist in their search for a new general manager.

As soon as the news made headlines, Cowboys fans were left wondering: why didn’t Aikman bring his extensive network of relationships and expertise to Dallas? Shannon Sharpe gave them an answer.

Why Troy Aikman didn’t join the Cowboys front office

The 12-season pro quarterback has never been shy about his interest in running a franchise, yet the Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, has never reached out to him for personnel advice. On the podcast Nightcap, Sharpe offered a blunt explanation of why. He argued it’s not about the capability of Aikman, but rather about control and credit in Dallas.

“Jones wants the spotlight, and bringing in someone like Aikman could dilute it,” Sharpe asserted.

He compared the scenario with the Falcons’ situation, where owner Arthur Blank brought former quarterback and CBS analyst Matt Ryan as President of Football Operations. Sharpe argued that it’s because Blank “doesn’t care about the credit,” unlike Jones, who is the owner and GM of the Cowboys.

Nonetheless, Aikman seems content with his involvement in the Dolphins, and Jones is more than happy for him. For a brief period of time, the legend was rumored to be a candidate for the GM position himself, but he has strictly reserved himself to an advisor role (temporary) while continuing his position at ESPN.