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Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Leaves America Divided Over Patriotism on Monday

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

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Apr 8, 2026 | 12:14 AM EDT

HomeNFL

Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Leaves America Divided Over Patriotism on Monday

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

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Apr 8, 2026 | 12:14 AM EDT

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Essentials Inside The Story

  • Troy Aikman sparks major reaction with a simple yet powerful post
  • A straightforward message ignited a sharp divide between fans
  • This moment highlights how even the smallest gesture can unite rival fanbases

Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman made huge waves on social media after tweeting a statement that was aimed at the war that is currently going on between Iran and the United States of America. Aikman is now an established media pundit after retiring from the NFL, and he hasn’t been afraid to air his views on current events since then. However, after his April 6 tweet, fans on X became sharply divided about whether his opinion was right or wrong.

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Troy Aikman shared a tweet on Monday with three American flag emojis as the war against Iran has continued for close to 40 days, with at least 13 to 15 U.S. military fatalities and over 500 personnel injured, as per various media reports.

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Through this tweet, Aikman might have wanted to show his support and patriotism for his country. And this is not the first time that Troy Aikman has come out on social media and spoken about his views on American soldiers.

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The former star of the Dallas Cowboys spoke up on Twitter after controversy erupted regarding the flyover of American troops during a game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 over a nearly empty Raymond James Stadium.

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“I love a flyover, but it was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium,” Aikman wrote. “But I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect, for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs, or what I have stood for my entire life.”

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Fast forward to now, as the military action continues from both sides, Troy Aikman was prompted to share another tweet, extending his support to those who have lost their lives in this conflict. However, while there’s been significant support for the war, people from within the USA and around the world have raised concerns regarding the continued conflict, highlighting its global impact.

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Troy Aikman’s recent tweet divides fans on social media

With the sensitive nature of the things happening all around the world, Troy Aikman was a major topic of discussion on X, with countless people supporting and scrutinizing him for his reaction. While many have praised the NFL Hall of Famer for sharing support for the US Military, many have called him out for glorifying the consequences of the conflict.

Acknowledging Troy Aikman’s support for the flag and his patriotism, the former Cowboys quarterback received backing from fans across the NFL, even from rival fanbases.

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“Aikman! A true legend!” One fan wrote, while a Philadelphia Eagles supporter put aside his NFL rivalry to tweet, “Even as an Eagles fan, I still love this! 🇺🇸 🫡”

Similarly, one fan commented, “I was never a Cowboys fan before, but I am now. God bless you, Troy Aikman. America’s QB!”

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Alongside these comments of support, Troy Aikman also faced criticism for his reaction. One commentator questioned the former Cowboys player’s loyalty to the current government based on his statement about the flyover in 2020, saying, “Disloyalty is never forgiven.”

Troy Aikman’s three American flag emojis may have been a simple tweet, but it sparked a massive conversation online. The former quarterback has always been vocal about his patriotism, and this time was no different.

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Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

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Abhishek Sandikar is the NFL Editor at EssentiallySports, where he leads coverage of America’s most dynamic football stories with sharp editorial judgment and creative insight. A Journalism graduate from Christ University and a postgraduate in Broadcast Journalism, University of London, Abhishek brings narrative precision and a storyteller’s instinct to every piece he edits. His mornings begin with NFL and NBA highlights, his days are spent tracking evolving storylines, and his nights often end with a final dose of football.

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Edited by

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Bhwya Sriya

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