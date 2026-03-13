Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Reveals How Divorce Ended His Dreams of NFL Job After Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Raising daughters delayed Troy Aikman's permanent NFL executive dreams.

Aikman and Joe Buck built history's longest ESPN television broadcast tandem.

Aikman recently advised an AFC East franchise on major executive hires.

After sacrificing their lives in hopes of a great football career, players, post-retirement, often choose to stay around the gridiron in a coaching or front-office role. However, for Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman, this wasn’t the case; a significant personal issue ended that pursuit. During his appearance on the Rodeo Time Podcast with Dale Brisby, Aikman delved into why he didn’t push for a much-desired front office career after his retirement.

“The front office isn’t a picnic either, but that’s what I thought I would do,” Aikman said. “And then I went through a divorce when my girls were still really young. I was a single dad, and then I felt that pursuing that would be selfish as well because I wouldn’t have gotten the time with them. So it wasn’t until my youngest graduated from high school back in 2021 that if I was going to pursue a front office position, that would have been the time to do it.”

While Aikman ultimately chose not to pursue a permanent front-office role at that time, he recently stepped into the league’s decision-making process in a limited capacity. The Miami Dolphins brought the Hall-of-Fame quarterback in as a consultant during their leadership search following the 2025 season. In that advisory role, Aikman assisted the organization throughout its evaluation process, which ultimately resulted in the hiring of Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach.

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Troy Aikman announced his retirement from the NFL in 2001 after an illustrious career wherein he was named to six Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls as the Cowboys’ QB1. However, a year before his decision, Aikman married Rhonda Worthey, a former Cowboys publicist, after a two-year-long relationship. The couple had two daughters, Jordan Ashley and Alexa Marie Aikman, and were together for a little over a decade before separating in 2011.

It was at this point that Aikman held back from pursuing a front office career to take care of his children. However, since his retirement, Aikman has grown into an integral part of the NFL broadcast, first during his time with FOX alongside his current broadcasting partner Joe Buck, starting in 2002. Then, in 2022, he and Buck moved to Monday Night Football on ESPN and have grown into the longest-tenured TV broadcast tandem in NFL history.

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While broadcasting has been his primary job after retirement, Aikman has had a few consultancy gigs with NFL teams, highlighting his desire to work in the front office and impact the game off the field despite being removed from the gridiron for close to two decades.

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Troy Aikman helps Miami with the GM and coaching search

Despite his divorce holding him back from pursuing a front office position, Troy Aikman has always remained interested in working with NFL teams in a leadership role. However, an opportunity with his beloved Cowboys wasn’t available with Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones firmly in charge of football operations in Dallas. Aikman has been candid that Dallas was simply not an option and believes that the door is closed.

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“There’s still a part of me, I think, that down the road, the talk has always come up about whether or not I want to be a general manager,” Aikman said back then. “And I think that has passed. But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity. I think that would be enjoyable.”

While America’s Team hasn’t come calling, the Miami Dolphins recently approached Troy Aikman for a consultant role after the 2025 season, as the AFC East was looking to bring in a new GM and head coach. In that advisory role, Aikman assisted the organization throughout the search process that ultimately resulted in the hiring of Jeff Hafley as head coach and Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager.

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Though long delayed by his dedication to fatherhood, Troy Aikman’s consulting work with the Miami Dolphins proves his passion for NFL operations never faded. With his daughters grown, it may only be a matter of time before he takes on a more permanent role in the league’s front offices. For now, however, Aikman appears content contributing in an advisory capacity while continuing his broadcasting career.