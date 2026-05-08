Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Shares Update From Medical Center Amid Treatment

Legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman survived stage II melanoma in 1998, as it was caught early enough to be handled surgically. Although it was over 28 years ago, the health concerns haven’t stopped since, as dry eye disease from years under broadcast lights and the accumulated damage of 12 NFL seasons also contribute to concerns. This means the 59-year-old finds himself with a regular schedule at a longevity clinic.

Aikman recently took to his Instagram to share a story of his visit to Next Health – the clinic founded by Dr. Darshan Shah. No caption required, because it was a familiar setup. The location tag of Montecito and the accompanying photo of Aikman with an IV channel explained everything. It wasn’t his first visit after all.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Back in July 2025, Aikman posted a similar photo from the same chair. At that time, he had explained a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Spent the day at NextHealth, a clinic Dr. Shah founded about a decade ago to optimize health and longevity,” Aikman had captioned his post back then. “One of the treatments – Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) – an ‘oil change’ for your blood, which is designed to reduce inflammation, slow the aging process, and support overall well-being.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The science behind it checks out, too. TPE filters plasma from the blood, strips out inflammatory proteins, and replenishes it. It’s usually used clinically for treating autoimmune diseases. At Next Health, it’s marketed for longevity. By August last year, Aikman was back again – posting from the clinic’s Montecito location days before the NFL season began.

“Full day of health optimization at NextHealth Montecito before the NFL season kicks off next week,” Aikman had shared in his update from August 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Aikman isn’t the only former NFL star opting for newer treatments. Green Bay Packers’ iconic quarterback Brett Favre was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in January 2024. He enrolled in a clinical protocol at Ambio Life Sciences in Tijuana using ibogaine – a naturally occurring psychedelic compound – to target neurological damage.

“I was told about ibogaine from a friend who completed the treatment and was blown away by the results,” Favre had said last year. “Since coming to Ambio, I’ve felt a real shift, especially in my sleep and energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibogaine is not FDA-approved. TPE is, with many clinical trials reportedly showing results. Both Favre and Aikman’s cases share the same logic, though. They are NFL legends who absorbed punishment for decades in the game, and are now looking for answers beyond the conventional means to regain their health.

For Aikman, however, taking care of his own health is not the only priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Troy Aikman & Co. showing up for a cause

Back in mid-April, Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott, the current Cowboys franchise quarterback, served as honorary co-chairs of the Children’s Cancer Fund’s 35th Annual Gala in Dallas. It was a night focused on pediatric cancer patients and survivors, drawing celebrities, Cowboys stars, and community figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aikman has shown up for this event for three decades now. Former Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach was the one who first introduced Aikman to this event. Aikman, in turn, passed the torch to Dak. Tony Romo is another quarterback who is a part of this gala. The latest one – the event’s 35th edition raised more than $3 million to help with cancer research.

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: ESPN football broadcaster Troy Aikman visits the sidelines before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 09 Bengals at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692412095126

Speaking at the gala, Aikman acknowledged the years he has been associated with them. Over time, the event has morphed from a luncheon to a dinner to a fashion-show-themed gala. He addressed that and shared a powerful message alongside it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The event has changed a lot from the beginning,” Aikman said. “I keep thinking that one of these years we won’t have it, that we’ll find a cure. It’s pretty remarkable that we haven’t.”

That quote lands differently when you know he’s been saying some version of it for years. At a prior gala, he said, “I will come back every year, with the hope that a cure will soon be found.”

Despite having had health issues himself, Aikman has never shied away from showing up for the community. The two things don’t cancel each other out – they’re just what his offseason looks like at 59. Showing up for kids fighting cancer in April, then spending a day on himself to repair years of damage. Both on the calendar, neither particularly glamorous, but both non-negotiable. That’s the Troy Aikman way.