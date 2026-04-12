Cowboys Legend Urges Dak Prescott and Co. to Follow Steelers’ Footsteps After Putting Jerry Jones on Notice

From winning three Super Bowls in four years to playing zero NFC Championship games in three decades, the Dallas Cowboys underwent one of the most tragic dips in the league. While Jerry Jones has been doing everything over the past three decades to end the Super Bowl drought, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has given quarterback Dak Prescott and co. a blueprint for returning to glory.

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“You think about the Pittsburgh Steelers, you don’t have to think about the toughness, because they gonna play tough. That’s how the Cowboys should be,” said Emmitt Smith in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “And when you think about the (San Francisco 49ers), they’re somewhat like that now. And when you think about the (New England) Patriots, they were that way with (Bill) Belichick, and it was that way with Robert Kraft and everything else. That’s who they were,” said Emmitt Smith.

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Smith clearly believes that the present-day Cowboys have gone “softer” in their way of playing football. Compared to the former running back’s time, there is a lack of physicality on the roster. The “toughness” part also highlights their lack of mental fortitude, performance under pressure, and maintaining a high level of play after making an error. Which is why he believes the Cowboys should take an approach similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steel City’s toughness isn’t something they stumbled into. It’s been baked into the franchise’s identity for over half a century. The “Steel Curtain” defenses of the 1970s set the template of a physical, relentless, and utterly indifferent defense to the opponent’s feelings. That culture survived coaching changes, roster overhauls, and bad drafts. Mike Tomlin’s tenure is maybe the best modern proof of it. In 19 seasons as head coach, he has never had a losing record. The roster turnover during that stretch has been enormous. But the identity stayed the same.

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They also showed their mental fortitude last season, defeating division rivals the Baltimore Ravens 27-22 to reach the top of the AFC North. However, it is not just Smith who has been critical of America’s Team; others have also taunted the Cowboys for their “soft” demeanor.

The Herd‘s host, Colin Cowherd, has labeled them as “glamorous frauds” after the defeat against the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2024 season. Stephen A. Smith and Rex Ryan have called them “soft” on different incidents because of their performances. Even Jones expressed frustration with the team after the loss against the Vikings.

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“It seems like we’re always saying that about these quarterbacks—some of them that haven’t played as well, but when they play us, they play better,” said Jerry Jones. “I think that’s telling.”

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, Feb 11, 2022 Los Angeles, CA, USA NFL former player Emmitt Smith during the NFL Alumni Legends Party Presented by USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures at Avalon Hollywood. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, 12.02.2022 02:02:34, 17666721, NFL, Emmitt Smith PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 17666721

Jones’ frustration makes more sense when you put a number on it. The Cowboys’ defense surrendered over 30 points a game in 2025, the worst in the league. JJ McCarthy, who threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11) in 2025, was someone you’d expect to hand a good defense a win. Instead, the Cowboys made him look perfectly competent. So, Jones being frustrated and the former running back calling the Cowboys “soft” may not be wrong.

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But Smith was not all about criticism. He pointed out where the franchise lacked leadership.

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“In the beginning, you had Jimmie Johnson, you had Jerry Jones,” said Smith. “Both of them had mad passion for what they wanted to accomplish, and winning Super Bowls was the ultimate goal.”

Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 and hired Jimmy Johnson to replace former head coach Tom Landry. It was a risky move, as Landry coached the franchise to two Super Bowl wins and was very much loved in Dallas. But Jones’ and Johnson’s passion for success led them to take many such tough decisions.

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One such tough decision was trading Herschel Walker. The franchise received lots of criticism, but in the long run, it turned out to be a massive step. The draft picks they got in exchange for Walker helped the Cowboys pick the required players that would help the team win the Super Bowl. But that passion is missing now. Smith believes it to be the reason why the franchise is still searching for the Lombardi Trophy after three decades. Amid all the talks about the franchise, the NFL legend also took a subtle dig at Jerry Jones.

Emmitt Smith warns Jerry Jones not to make the Cowboys into a marketing team

Emmitt Smith was part of the trio that led the Cowboys’ offense to three Super Bowl wins. Those wins made the team one of the most successful franchises in the league. But Smith believes the Cowboys have shifted their focus to marketing rather than bringing in the right players and making tough decisions.

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“Forget about what’s in your bank account because you can sell a ton of merchandise, and that means you’re a better marketing team that way,” said Emmitt Smith. “However, you don’t stand for excellence when you ain’t won nothing in 30 years. That’s what you’re trying to regain.”

The Cowboys’ franchise is worth over $13 billion. It’s the most valuable sports team on the planet. Jerry Jones has built a commercial empire that most owners can only dream about. But the gap between that financial power and what’s actually been happening on the field is where Smith’s frustration lives. While it is crucial for a franchise to make a profit, Emmitt Smith also pointed out that they should also focus on winning trophies. If they don’t, they are just a “marketing team.”

However, the only way they can get out of that image is to win a Super Bowl. The entire Cowboys Nation is waiting for that sixth Lombardi Trophy. But based on Smith, if the toughness does not come, the drought may increase to 31 years. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is believed to bring a more physical, run-heavy identity to the offense. It is to better support quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. It remains to be seen how things line up for the franchise in the upcoming season.