Cowboys Legends Tony Romo & Jason Witten Get New Hope for Major Career Honor

For the better part of a decade, a question has bothered the Cowboys Nation: When do Tony Romo and Jason Witten finally earn their place in Dallas Cowboys history? RJ Ochoa explored that question at Blogging the Boys, and made the case this week that the Ring of Honor is overdue for both of them.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Early on Friday, we launched a discussion in The Feed where we asked the BTB crowd this exact question,” writes Ochoa about the next possible inductee. “Answers ranged all over the place, but everyone certainly agrees that Tony Romo and Jason Witten will one day be a part of the group.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ring of Honor currently has 24 members. DeMarcus Ware and Jimmy Johnson were the most recent inductees, both added in December 2023. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has been moving through the list slowly, prioritizing the 90s dynasty before getting to the newer era. All the while, Romo and Witten await their turn.

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 19: CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 19 AFC Championship – Titans at Chiefs Icon2001190127

Romo came to Dallas as an UDFA in 2003 and spent the best years of his career with the Cowboys, leaving the franchise in 2017 as the passing yards leader. His record of 34,183 yards remained unbroken all the way until 2025, when Dak Prescott finally overtook it last season. However, Romo still holds the record for total passing touchdowns (248) and fourth-quarter comebacks (25). Although he was unable to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys, he established himself as one of the best QBs in franchise history with the numbers that he has put up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Witten spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns. He is the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receptions (1,152) and their all-time leading tight end in receiving yards (12,448) and touchdowns (72) in the position. He was the safety valve Romo clicked on for over a decade, and he’s still waiting for his induction despite being a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, Adrian Peterson was announced for the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor just a few weeks ago. He played for the Vikings till 2016, and moved through six NFL franchises afterwards, and is still getting his recognition. Dallas, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to move past the 90s holdup. Romo retired in 2016, Witten in 2020. Now, the ring of honor doesn’t add names every year, but one has to wonder how long Jones will keep stalling, especially since he has already promised the honor to both of them.

Jerry Jones’ promise, and the wait that has followed

Former Cowboys general manager Tex Schramm created the Ring of Honor in 1975 and handled inductions as a one-man committee. When Jerry bought the club in 1989, he took over that role. Jones does consult with organization insiders and former players, but the final call has already been his alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Jones has been promising to add Romo and Witten for years. Back in October 2018, he made it clear that Romo had earned his spot, even though he refused to put a date on when it would happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bottom line is the answer is that is, yes, he will be in the Ring of Honor,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “Now, the details will follow.”

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 29: Dallas Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten 82 warms up prior to the NFC East game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins on December 29, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 29 Redskins at Cowboys PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon191229062

But the details never followed. A month after that quote, the Cowboys inducted Gil Brandt, their former VP of Player Personnel, the 21st member of the Ring. Romo and Witten were still waiting. By 2023, Jones was still fielding the same question during Ware’s induction press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are both going in,” Jones said of Witten and Romo. “Write that.”

Ware became the 23rd inductee in October 2023. Jimmy Johnson followed in December and has remained the latest name on that list ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones holds sole discretion over the Ring of Honor and when members get added. He keeps saying it’s going to happen. Seven years have passed since that first 2018 quote. Tony Romo and Jason Witten are still waiting.