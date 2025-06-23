Cowboys’ Michael Irvin Gets Emotional for Tyrese Haliburton, Gets Flashbacks of 6-YO Kevin Durant Incident

Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 7 was supposed to be a legacy moment. It was the decisive game. Instead, it turned into heartbreak. Thunder and Pacers have won 3 games each. While the former took advantage of his injury and jumped to 25-22 in the first quarter, the Pacers fought back and entered halftime with a 48-47 lead. But what happened with 4 minutes 55 seconds remaining in the first quarter was heartbreaking to many. Even NFL legend Michael Irvin couldn’t contain his feelings.

Just minutes into the first quarter, Haliburton pulled up suddenly during a simple off-ball cut, collapsed, and grabbed at his right leg. No contact, no foul, just that sinking feeling. The same one we all had watching Kevin Durant in 2019. Haliburton tried to stand, but couldn’t. Trainers rushed in, and the crowd went silent. When he was helped off, eyes brimming, the Pacers’ chances dimmed immediately. Initial reports suggest it could be a torn Achilles. The way he went down, the look, the motion, the freeze, it felt all too familiar.

The Cowboys‘ legend pointed this out. He posted the photo from the game with the Pacers star lying down in pain and desperation. Michael Irvin also perfectly captioned it, “.@TyHaliburton is exactly KD !!!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Prayers for @TyHaliburton🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾” Like Durant six years ago, Haliburton entered the game carrying a calf injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88)

He played through it in Game 5. He pushed again in Game 7. And now? Another star is potentially down for a year. There’s an eerie similarity here. A high-stakes Finals game, a calf strain turned catastrophic, and a rising face of the league suddenly sidelined. Durant’s 2019 injury came in Game 5 of the Finals. He looked electric early, then his leg gave way mid-crossover. The aftermath was brutal.

A ruptured Achilles, a lost season, and an end to the Warriors dynasty as we knew it. Haliburton’s case may not be dynasty-breaking, but it stings just as much. He is the Pacers’ engine, rhythm, and spark. Losing him this way, in this moment, is gutting for fans, teammates, and the league.

Michael Irvin’s and others send messages of support to Tyrese Haliburton

While the injury is similar, there’s one difference that matters in professional sports. KD was 30, already a two-time Finals MVP. Haliburton is 24, in the middle of his breakout campaign, carrying Indiana into places they haven’t been in over two decades. So, he is much younger, giving him time to recover.

Browns DE Myles Garrett also shared an Instagram story and wrote, “Heart breaks for @Tyrese Haliburton.. went out on his shield. Nothing but respect.” Even the Chiefs‘ superstar Patrick Mahomes prayed for his early recovery as he tweeted, “Prayers up, man.” Everyone from Michael Irvin to the current players knows how hard it is for him.

via Imago May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

NBA legend LeBron James was more upset as he tweeted, “F—” with a praying hands emoji. It’s truly sad. This wasn’t a dynasty defending its crown. This was a young star dragging a proud franchise back into the light. That’s what makes this even harder. It was all still beginning. For Haliburton, the road back will be long. Achilles injuries take time, both physically and mentally. KD needed over a year and still came back with adjustments. Haliburton’s game relies on burst, vision, and control; losing half a step matters.

However, he’s young, determined, and modern medicine is better than ever. It won’t be easy. But there’s hope. And if anything, this game 7 exit reminds us just how much he already means to Indiana basketball.