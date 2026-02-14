Michael Jordan Abruptly Skips Return After Heartbreaking Loss in Jimmy Johnson’s 2025 Competition

Essentials Inside The Story Michael Jordan and his crew are not participating in the most famous water competition

The event returns with a massive purse and sky-high expectations

When does the competition begin?

Last year, Michael Jordan showed up in a big way at the Dallas Cowboys legend and former Fox analyst Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” when it made its Atlantic City debut. The tournament drew 80 boats chasing a guaranteed $1 million purse and a coveted Ring of Honor spot. As always, it blended serious competition with a buzzing social scene that brought in anglers, celebrities, and fans. Now, Johnson has officially announced the sixth annual edition, but Jordan’s name and his Catch 23 crew are not on the list.

“Jimmy Johnson’s Championship Fishing Week, Florida, is BACK and BETTER THAN EVER for our 15th anniversary! 3 tournaments and 1 week of ultimate sportfishing fun,” Johnson’s JJ Fish Week shared on their official website. “Based in South Florida, the event week begins and ends at host event venue, The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL.”

Soon after, JJ Fish Week began rolling out the participant list on Instagram. Yet Jordan and his team, who competed last year, did not appear anywhere on that list.

Notably, Johnson once admitted how much Jordan’s involvement elevated the event. In a 2023 interview with The Fisherman, he explained how the Atlantic City stop initially faced doubts.

“We did Atlantic City for the first time in 2021. It was brought with some skepticism to start, but now everyone wants to be involved. MJ (Michael Jordan) now fishes the tournament.”

Clearly, having Jordan on board gave the competition instant credibility and attracted major sponsors. Because of that momentum, Jordan’s crew entered the 14th edition of the Ring of Honor by JJFISHWEEK in South Florida last year. Although Jordan’s team did not claim first place, they still secured a strong finish and substantial prize money.

That time, once again, Michael Jordan proved that competition never leaves him. His 80-foot yacht, Catch 23, finished second at the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland, pulling in nearly $390,000. Trey “Cricket” McMillan delivered the big moment, landing a 71-pound white marlin that put the boat near the top. Then came the scene everyone noticed.

Catch 23 rolled into the harbor blasting “Sirius,” the same song Jordan’s Bulls once walked out to, with Michael Jordan standing proudly with the crew. He didn’t win it all that time, as another boat, Billfisher, edged them by a single pound. Johnson later updated fans on X about how Jordan’s boat performed.

“Congratulations to Michael Jordan’s Catch 23 coming in 3rd place In jjfishweek & winning $123,500.”

Hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the tournament featured a $1 million guaranteed purse and backing from sponsors such as Contender, Yamaha, Papa’s Pilar, and Vera. Remix led the pack with 18 releases and earned $444,000. Paradise Found followed with 13 releases for $206,500. MJ’s Catch 23 finished third with 12 releases and $123,500. Sandrita placed fourth with $41,250, while Astra Sails rounded out the top five with $31,750.

The donations were generated for relief efforts to benefit victims of hurricanes, and Jordan’s availability helped in easily achieving this goal.

Jordan has been chasing trophies on the water for years, and he keeps finding his way near the top. Fans know him, and that’s why they thought the second place probably won’t sit well for long. However, this time, after the heartbreaking loss, Jordan and his Crew aren’t coming back for another competition.

Now, attention shifts to when and where this year’s competition will unfold, especially with Jordan abruptly skipping his return after last year’s tough loss.

Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” is back

This year, Jimmy Johnson’s “Quest for the Ring” Billfish Championship will be held on March 5 and 6. Notably, that timing shifts from last October when Jimmy first teased the event with different dates. Back then, he built suspense before confirming the launch.

“🚨MISSION ALERT🚨 JJFISHWEEK 2026 launches in 3..2…1….NOW! ⏰🎣,” Jimmy’s post reads. “It’s year 6️⃣ and we’re back like never before! Coach @jimmyjohnson4616 & the @fishhardevents team are ready to bring you another week of the fiercest competition and the biggest party of the summer! 🙌☀️. The countdown is on. The mission is clear. #JJFISHWEEKAC July 12-18th, 2026..will you accept? 👀.”

In the same announcement, he made his expectations crystal clear.

“Team, you have exactly one year to execute the greatest fishing tournament the world has ever seen. Get ready for 2026,” Jimmy said.

Meanwhile, the competition itself raises the stakes. Coach Jimmy Johnson’s two-day Billfish Championship promises a guaranteed seven-figure purse, which stands as the largest in sportfishing tournament history.

Entry begins at $5,000 per boat, and the format offers Catch and Release categories, a Meat Fish Optional, and Overall Awards. Participants can fish anywhere from the Upper Keys to Palm Beach, with four host marinas handling weigh-ins and media drop-offs.

However, all boats must stay within 35 miles offshore along Florida’s coast. The northern boundary sits at 26°56.553N, 79°59.622W, while the southern and western lines are at 24°43.876N, 80°46.238W.

So now, all eyes turn to March to see whether this sixth edition lives up to the growing expectations.