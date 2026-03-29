“RIP:” Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Mourns Sudden Loss as Condolences Pour In

Long before Michael Irvin became “The Playmaker” and helped the Dallas Cowboys win three Super Bowls, he was just a kid in Fort Lauderdale playing for a local group called Golden Heights. Right beside him was his cousin, Johnny Graham, his constant teammate through those early neighborhood games. Now, with Graham’s sudden passing, Irvin and his family have come together to remember those shared beginnings.

On his Instagram, Irvin shared some moments from that special gathering. One photo showed a magazine tribute to Graham, featuring him in a Miami Dolphins jersey. In another video, family and close friends were together, reminiscing and quietly honoring the man they all knew and loved.

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In addition to those memories, Irvin shared a heartfelt message expressing his sorrow. “🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 JOHNNY 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 REST IN PEACE FOREVER ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he said.

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These two grew up together, playing right outside Irvin’s house, where the street served as their football field.

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They began playing touch football on the street, but as soon as someone stepped onto a lawn, it became full-on tackling. Those games were often chaotic, and as Irvin remembers, they usually ended with everyone tackling each other. The group proudly called themselves the Golden Heights team.

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Additionally, their games weren’t limited to just their block. They frequently played against kids from the Back Streets and Lake Erie neighborhoods, gathering at 19th Street Park for some pickup football and basketball.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Irvin once mentioned how Graham was right there with him and others, including future stars like Bennie Blades, as they bravely faced older kids without hesitation.

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Now, as the Cowboys legend mourns, support has poured in from fans across the league.

Michael Irvin’s heartfelt tribute brings fans together

Soon after Michael Irvin shared his message, fans quickly filled the comments with support.

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“🙏🏽🕊️🕊️ My condolences 🙏🏽,” one fan wrote, while another added, “My condolences 🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

In fact, a voice from the Dolphins community also chimed in, writing, “Phins up!!! RIP my fellow dolphin,” showing how far Graham’s impact reached.

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Irvin and Johnny Graham both grew up in Fort Lauderdale, closely linked to the local football scene around the University of Miami and the Dolphins. It makes sense that Graham was a Dolphins fan, while Irvin carved his own path with the Hurricanes from 1984 to 1987, earning All-American honors before the Cowboys chose him 11th overall in 1988.

Irvin’s background goes back to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located near Miami, where he played for coach Jimmy Johnson. That same coach later met up with him again in Dallas, helping to create some of the best years for Cowboys fans.

“For years—for years—we’ve come back to Miami, and all season we talk to the young men about how important it is to give your all, like we gave our all, to the university,” Irvin said, speaking to the Associated Press last year. “We talk about the great brotherhood. These young men today, they hear talk all the time. They hear everybody talking. You have to put substance behind the words to get any meaning towards these kids and who they are and what they are.”

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As the messages kept coming, the emotion never slowed down. Rest in heaven, Johnny! Praying for your strength,” one fan wrote, while another added, “R.I.P. My condolences.”

In the end, the support from Dolphins fans and Cowboys Nation alike turned Irvin’s loss into a shared moment of respect and remembrance.