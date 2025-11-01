Troy Aikman Puts Brian Schottenheimer on Notice Amid Final Decision on Matt Eberflus’ Firing

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense is under fire. Granted every chance to anchor the team, it has faltered repeatedly. Heading into Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals, the scrutiny reached a boiling point as one Cowboys legend didn’t hold back.

“Until they prove that they can stop some teams consistently, it’s going to be something that Brian Schottenheimer and everyone else is going to talk about every week,” Troy Aikman said on the NFL Live ESPN podcast.

Aikman’s words weren’t just a critique of the defense, they were a clear challenge to Schottenheimer himself. With Matt Eberflus already on the hot seat, Aikman’s comments effectively put Schottenheimer on notice, too.

In their recent 44-22 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys reflected an imbalance between offense and defense. While the offense showed up, the defense surrendered big plays. The Cowboys haven’t defeated the Broncos since Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin’s prime in 1995. This loss marked the eighth time in a row.

Dallas’ defense has been a major concern. They’ve struggled to stop anyone, giving up big plays through the air and on the ground. That imbalance has put even more weight on Dak Prescott’s shoulders.

“We want to win, and people talk about ‘hey, MVP this and that.’ Dak Prescott doesn’t want to win MVP, he wants to win a Super Bowl,” Brian Schottenheimer said.

Following his injury recovery, quarterback Dak Prescott has improved, and the offensive unit is operating at its best. However, a defense that cannot sustain leads or stop momentum undermines his efforts.

In the 30–27 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, Prescott looked sharp and committed. He posted 3 touchdowns with no interceptions for 261 yards in 25 of 34 completions. Yet the defense allowed the game-winning 33-yard field goal with time expired by R. Fitzgerald.

In their win against the Washington Commanders, the Cowboys’ defense briefly showed promise. Matt Eberflus experimented with new alignments and rotations, producing key third-down stops and a late interception that sealed the game. Jake Ferguson became the first tight end in NFL history to have at least 50 receptions and six receiving touchdowns in the first seven games of a season as Prescott finished 21 of 30 for 264 yards and two touchdown passes.

“We’ve got to find a way to be consistent, whether it’s at home, on the road, regardless, we’re too good,” Dak Prescott said after their loss to the Broncos.

That brief resurgence may have bought Eberflus some time. The Cowboys’ leadership reportedly weighed a midseason change but decided to stay the course, for now.

The Cowboys decide to stick with Matt Eberflus

The Dallas Cowboys have opted to maintain continuity on defense by keeping Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator despite mounting criticism.

“I’ve been Matt. I’ve been a coordinator. And I’ve been where people are calling you out and saying you don’t know how to coach, and ‘Man, this guy is the worst coach in history.’ Matt Eberflus is a damn good football coach. We have to perform better,” Jerry Jones recently said.

Eberflus has introduced strategic shifts that produced early signs of improvement. Notably, a heavier use of man-coverage instead of the previously dominant zone scheme. With the team standing at 3-4-1, the decision signals a desire for long-term stability.

With Monday night football against the Arizona Cardinals, whose offense has shown inconsistency this season. Their inability to sustain drives aligns with the Cowboys’ own defensive instability. The matchup between two uneven units expects Arizona to test Dallas with tempo and vertical shots.

The Cardinals average just 310.3 total yards per game, placing them 22nd in the NFL. Their passing game hovers around 223 yards per game, ranking 19th in the league. The rushing attack delivers only 110.4 yards per game, good for 20th overall.

While the Cowboys’ offense remains one of the league’s most potent. Hopefully, the defense’s evolving scheme can correct the unit’s trajectory.