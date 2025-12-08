Cris Collinsworth & Mike Tirico Height Comparison: Who Is Taller Between the NBC Announcers?

Mike Tirico‘s “Touchdown!” is always complemented by Cris Collinsworth’s route tree dissection. The synergy between Tirico’s steady cadence and Collinsworth’s breakdowns is unparalleled, but there is one subtle quirk that sparks memes and X threads among the fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Apart from their game analysis, the edge between the NBC announcers boils down to their stature. See, Collinsworth towers over Tirico at 6-foot-5, while Tirico stands 5-foot-11. The six-inch gap? Fans joke that the height difference is why Collinsworth’s on-screen presence seems larger than his partner’s

However, that is all in good fun. In fact, Tirico, who has been the play-by-play commentator for “Sunday Night Football” for the past four seasons, was given another assignment after NBC landed media rights for the NBA. Tirico’s work schedule had Collinsworth worried for him. He also expressed concern when Tirico spoke about his interview with Michael Jordan during the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m worried about your load management,” Collinsworth said.

However, Tirico did not seem stressed at all and had a heartfelt reply for Collinsworth’s concerns:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got you to carry me, so I’m all right, partner.”

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Cris Collinsworth & Mike Tirico to cover Super Bowl 2026?

It appears that the hosting duo likes to keep itself busy. Tirico’s busy schedule demonstrates this, and Collinsworth does not enjoy the offseason. No, we did not say it; the 6-foot-5 host himself stated that in an Instagram post three years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cris Collinsworth (@collinsworthpff) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Now, we might see the dynamic duo cover Super Bowl LX on February 8, next year. For Tirico, the smallest month of the year will be the busiest. With the NBA and NFL already on his plate, the 58-year-old will also serve as the host of NBC’s prime-time Olympics coverage during the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

Whereas Collinsworth will cover at least two Super Bowls, with an expectation of signing a four-year extension. If the agreement is reached, it will extend the 66-year-old’s contract through the 2029-30 season. If NBC covers Super Bowls LX and LXIV, we will see Tirico’s and Collinsworth’s commentary again.

For now, the duo will be present in the booth at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7. The Texans will look to extend their winning streak to five games, while the Chiefs come into this game following a tough 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.