Criticism Grows Over FOX’s Greg Olsen for Bizarre Comment on Dak Prescott During Cowboys-Cardinals Broadcast

Dak Prescott was brought down by a defender during the Dallas Cowboys‘ Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. But FOX analyst Greg Olsen’s explanation of the play quickly caught viewers’ attention. As the Cowboys quarterback hit the ground, Olsen stated that Prescott had given up, which left the fans in a state of confusion.

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One frustrated fan commented on X, “Greg Olsen is an idiot. *Dak gets tackled* ‘…it’s where the QB gives himself up.’ What tf are you talking about, Olsen? He didn’t give himself up?”

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The comment clearly showed the growing frustration among viewers who did not agree with his play breakdown. Fans argued that there is a great difference between a quarterback giving up and a quarterback getting tackled on the field. That difference is what became the reason behind the backlash.

The criticism did not stop at one fan. Several viewers commented on X, dropping their perspective on Olsen’s description.

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One fan commented, “He didn’t give himself up lmao I hate Greg Olsen.”

While another fan asked if the analyst was reading the play well enough: “Is Greg Olsen even watching the game? Dak got hit; how did he give himself up?”

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In the first quarter, when Dallas faced third-and-two at its own 31-yard line, Prescott ran toward the right sideline. Cardinals’ Zaven Collins quickly tackled him after a one-yard gain. For fans who watched the same game, it did not mean that he had ended the game or surrendered.

Under the NFL rules, a runner can give up through actions like going to the ground or sliding feet-first. Being brought down by a defender is not the same as surrendering. That was something very important to evaluate during the quarterback’s actions during a play.

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“I understand Greg Olsen’s point about when quarterbacks give themselves up. But that wasn’t what Dak was doing. Dak was extending forward. Seems clear he got the line to gain,” Manager & Editor-in-Chief of Blogging The Boys wrote on X.

“Greg Olsen again. Worrying about hands down…You are worst commentator in league. And s–k with fans. Nobody cares,” a fan added.

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And this is not the first time Olsen has made a mistake. During the San Francisco 49ers’ matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on 25 October, he confused the hook-and-ladder play with a flea-flicker. Both plays had different meanings, but the wrong use of terminology led to criticism.

Falcons won the game with 29- 20, but the game again raised questions about Olsen’s knowledge of play analysis. This is not an error expected from a tight end who spent 14 seasons playing in the NFL.

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As fans continue to debate the comment, Olsen’s commentary has become an unexpected talking point. Fans’ criticism was less about the tackle and more about how Olsen described it.