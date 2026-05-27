Cut Right After Signing $41.5M Saints Deal, Junior Galette Reveals Beach Fight That Turned Him Into a Villain Overnight

For NFL players, off-field behavior is judged as much as their on-field performances due to the brand that it has become. With the rise of social media, every small mistake made at any point can be heavily scrutinised even years later. Unfortunately for former New Orleans Saints star Junior Galette, this was the case as a two-year-old video in 2015 effectively put a pause to what was going to be a stellar career with the franchise.

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“I was defending an Ex GF from a group of people that were jumping her …NOT my proudest moment, but it happened in 2013 …video came out in 2015 …probably the only thing I REGRET in LIFE…Went from a Team Captain to a Villain Overnight and was released from the @Saints🥹🥲,” Junior Galette wrote on X.

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Junior Galette was replying to a tweet with this response, which shared an image of him hitting someone with a belt on a beach. That image was from a video in 2013, titled “Spring Break 2013 South Beach Brawl,” which was uploaded in 2015, where Galette was seen swinging the belt at the surrounding group and striking a woman with it. The video also showed the former Saints linebacker shoving several people and throwing a punch.

Galette was already facing an investigation by the NFL for another off-the-field incident, as he was arrested at his Louisiana home for simple battery involving domestic violence on January 5. The charge was dropped after the attorney interviewed witnesses and also found out that the accuser did not live with Galette.

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However, after these incidents, the New Orleans Saints released Junior Galette after he recorded 22 sacks over two seasons, including 10 in 2014. The Saints’ decision came less than a year after they signed the linebacker to a four-year, $41.5 million contract extension. This deal included $23 million in guaranteed money.

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After being released by the Saints, Junior Galette joined the then-Washington Redskins for three years. However, he suited up for the team just one season after missing the first two years with a torn Achilles tendon. This ended up being his last stint in the NFL, as he has since been trying to defend himself for his actions from the 2013 video.

“The league did its investigation on that. It’s not my proudest moment as I was defending myself from being attacked by other people,” Galette said in an interview with TMZ.

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While this incident had a major effect on his NFL career, it wasn’t his only run-in with the law, as Junior Galette was arrested in 2017 ahead of his final year in the league.

Junior Galette arrested and charged after a concert in 2017

Former Saints linebacker Junior Galette was arrested during a spring break festival in Mississippi in 2017. Galette faced disorderly conduct and failure to comply charges after being involved in a fight and fleeing from the scene. The veteran linebacker was at Biloxi’s annual Black Beach Weekend, according to the Biloxi Police Department, and was released after posting a $500 bond.

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“We are aware of the incident. We are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment,” Redskins senior vice president Tony Wyllie said in a statement addressing the incident.

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According to the police report, Galette assaulted a man when officers yelled at him to stop. As he ran away from the scene, the officers used a taser to subdue him before taking him into custody. An officer, according to ESPN, described it as a very minor incident and confirmed he would face misdemeanor charges.

Junior Galette’s story reiterates that off-field behavior can overshadow even the most impressive on-field talent. His career went on a downward trajectory with his ongoing legal issues and the sudden reappearance of old videos, becoming a warning for athletes in the public eye.