Dana White Announces Ex-Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s Boxing Debut in Miami Against Popular Influencer

Essentials Inside The Story Johnny Manziel is stepping into a completely new arena

A surprising opponent and an unexpected stage set the tone

Questions around whether this fight will even happen add another twist

After an unsuccessful NFL career, former Cleveland Browns star pick Johnny Manziel has transitioned to boxing, with UFC CEO Dana White announcing the quarterback’s opponent in the squared circle. Manziel last featured on the gridiron in the 2015 season before being released in March of the next year. Since then, Manziel has had opportunities in different leagues and other ventures until now, with the Texas A&M star gearing up for his boxing debut, as confirmed by Dana White.

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“Menery is back, and he has supposedly signed a deal on Adin Ross’ fight show down in Miami to fight Johnny Manziel, okay?” Dana White said in a video shared by Happy Punch on X.

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While neither Adin Ross nor Brand Risk Promotions has officially confirmed the details about the fight, Dana White has revealed that Johnny Manziel will make his in-ring debut against Bob Menery, who is the voice of Buffalo Wild Wings, host of the ZAPPED podcast, and an Instagram star. He also had a role in the Jake Gyllenhaal starrer Road House that released in 2024.

However, Menery has been extremely vocal about this fight and shared many Instagram posts about the bout. The social media star also revealed that the bout was scheduled for May 16.

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“Exactly 1 month away. May 16th hosted by @adinrossBest chirp below towards Johnny gets to walk out with 42dugg and me. Comment below,” Menery shared in his post on April 16.

Although both Bob Menery and Johnny Manziel don’t have any fighting experience, it appears that the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner could have the edge in the bout with elite athleticism, which helped him become the first freshman to win the Heisman while passing for 3,000 yards and rushing for 1,000 yards in a season.

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However, he failed to translate this manic form into the NFL, after going 2-6 as a starter and throwing for 1,500 yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, while racking up 230 rushing yards on 37 carries, though Manziel could emerge victorious without even lifting a finger, with Dana White placing a bet on Bob Menery not showing up for the fight.

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Dana White bets on Menery not showing up for the Manziel fight

Dana White wants to maximize his investment from the Johnny Manziel-Bob Menery fight, as the UFC CEO has placed an interesting bet even before both fighters get into the ring. In the clip where he announces the bout, White also shared how Bob Menery has been known to not “show up” for things, and hence, the UFC head honcho revealed his massive “$10,000” bet on the influencer not suiting up for the bout.

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“Menery never does anything he says he’s going to do,” White said. “So Adin Ross’ fight show in Miami, Menery vs Manziel, Polymarket put a bet on it where you can bet whether he shows up or not… There’s no way 49 per cent of people believe in Bob Menery and that he’s going to show up. There’s no way in hell, so I’m betting $10,000 Menery does not show up. And Bob, if you do and the night before it looks like you’re going to fight, I’m flying to Miami to watch this one.”

Whether Bob Menery shows up or not, for football fans, it will be interesting to see a cult hero of the sport like Johnny Manziel, who was once touted to be the face of the league, try his hand in this alternate career that requires him to switch his helmet and pads for boxing gloves.