David Bakhtiari Takes Aaron Rodgers’ Feud 1 Step Further After OT Trolled Steelers QB Over Wedding Invite

They were inseparable for a decade, Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari, quarterback and offensive tackle, brothers in arms under the Green Bay spotlight. You’d see them joking on the sideline, taking courtside selfies at Bucks games, and riding choppers to training camp. Their chemistry was organic, authentic, the kind forged in huddles, surgeries, and postseason heartbreaks. Rodgers once toasted Bakhtiari during his wedding speech, and Bakhtiari repaid it by defending Rodgers’ honor during the vaccine saga. However, things reportedly changed a little between them in 2021, and the impact of it could be easily seen in a recent gathering.

Rodgers posted a stylized group photo, DK Metcalf, Pat Freiermuth, Roman Wilson, and other Steelers players, but no David Bakhtiari in sight. On Wednesday, the Steelers quarterback shared a group photo from the practice field on his official Instagram account. He genuinely appeared happy with his new group, as he donned a loose-fitting casual tee and pants. But what caught everyone’s attention was Bakhtiari’s shade on Rodgers on his uploads.

Under the post, Bakhtiari commented, “Damn. Almost made the photo op. Must’ve cut me out..” It wasn’t angry or explosive, just the kind of dry jab that only comes from a place of real hurt. That’s the kind of line you drop when your absence isn’t an accident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) Expand Post

AD

The tension never erupted in front of cameras, but it’s been simmering for years. In 2021, while Rodgers publicly clashed with the Packers’ front office, Bakhtiari supported him but not unconditionally. He told reporters, “I support Aaron, but I also know we’ve got a job to do.” That middle-ground stance didn’t go unnoticed. Rodgers, notoriously sensitive about loyalty, probably didn’t love it. And he hit back on his own time.

In 2022, as Bakhtiari recovered from his ACL injury, Rodgers began expressing subtle discontent. He told reporters, “The line has to be ready, no matter who’s in there”, while the offensive line continued to reshuffle due to Bakhtiari’s prolonged rehab. He wasn’t calling out anyone by name, but the undertone was clear. And when someone as vocal and calculated as Rodgers chooses not to name someone, sometimes that silence is louder than a direct call-out.

Then came 2023, the offseason of backhanded comments. David Bakhtiari took a playful but pointed shot at Rodgers while praising Jordan Love, “Aaron is slow as s—,” he said, when explaining how Love enables more modern RPO packages. It got a laugh. But it was also the first time Bakhtiari had mocked Rodgers publicly.

Around the same time, he posted a clip of himself catching a touchdown and captioned it, “This could be us @AaronRodgers12. But you playin”. When fans roasted Rodgers for the underthrown pass, Bakhtiari replied, “5 yards is being nice.” That’s not just banter. That’s friction in meme form.

However, things have gone worse since Aaron Rodgers’ wedding. Bakhtiari is reportedly hurt!

David Bakhtiari shades Aaron Rodgers over wedding snub

Aaron Rodgers once stood front and center at David Bakhtiari’s wedding, not just as a guest, but as family. He toasted the groom, laughed through speeches, and soaked in the kind of bond that felt unshakable. Fast-forward to 2025, and the Steelers QB got married in secret, no press, no photos, no fanfare, and somehow, Bakhtiari wasn’t invited.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The OT didn’t hold back. When Jordan Love tied the knot publicly and joyfully this offseason, Bakhtiari showed up, posed for pictures, and then fired off a caption that lit up the internet, “Love is love. Congrats to the Loves. Just happy at least one of my quarterbacks invited me to their wedding.” That wasn’t a joke. That was a message, sharp, clean, and aimed directly at Rodgers.

Rodgers has remained completely silent. His whole wedding to a woman named Brittani, who remains largely off-grid, was announced only because a reporter spotted his ring during Steelers training camp. Bakhtiari, meanwhile, leaned into the shade. When a fan joked that Rodgers had a commitment ceremony with a ghost, the OT replied with laughing emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For a decade, Rodgers and Bakhtiari were the heartbeat of the Packers’ locker room, a quarterback and left tackle who operated like brothers. In a league built on loyalty and performance, this breakup didn’t happen with a bang; it’s unfolding through captions, emojis, and silence that says way more than words.