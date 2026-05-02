Deion Sanders Breaks Silence on Shilo’s Misogynistic Remark on Browns Reporter

What started as a simple opinion on social media soon took a hard turn, featuring misogynistic remarks. That is how veteran Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot and safety Shilo Sanders’ latest exchange has transpired. The former expressed her views on the Browns’ quarterback situation and revealed that quarterback Deshaun Watson should be QB1.

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As he is the brother of Shedeur Sanders, one of the Browns’ quarterbacks, this take was not taken really well by Shilo, and he commented, “Go make a sandwich, Mary,” on her post. Upon making such a misogynistic statement, several NFL entities have criticized the safety, but when his father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, was asked about the situation, he responded.

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“You majoring on a minor,” said Deion Sanders, via JaKi on X. “Y’all over here trippin about what somebody said on the internet. I ain’t got time for that. I got too many things I’m praying for.”

Sanders’ statement clearly indicated that he was not willing to give the exchange between his son and the reporter any attention. Coach Prime is currently busy with the Colorado Buffaloes program and media activities. However, for someone who has spoken about respecting women in the past, not commenting on his own son’s words online did not seem appropriate.

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This was not the first time Shilo was in the spotlight; during the 2025 preseason, he was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster, but was waived off by the franchise after he took a swing at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. The NFL fined him $4,669 for the incident. He also had a lot of negative media attention during his time in college, but none as he has received after his back-and-forth with the Browns reporter.

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Shilo Sanders and Mary Kay Caboth explain their account of the exchange

Shilo’s “sandwich” comment was not the end of it. Both sides followed it, taking a dig at each other. It was the veteran reporter who made an appearance at 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and addressed the situation.

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“Well, let me just say about that that I really do believe that I have been an inspiration for lots of women and young girls to know that you can go out there and do a good job in a man’s world, and take on all of the — all of that that comes with that,” Cabot said. “And I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years, and I’m happy about that, and I know that will continue.”

Although her statement highlighted that she was not okay with Shilo’s comment, she tried to keep the mood light by even making jokes about her sandwich-making skills.

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She has been covering the Cleveland Browns since 1991. Thanks to her contribution, she also won the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2025 Bill Nunn Jr. Award.

Shilo continued speaking about the reporter on the Twitch platform, where he explained why he made the comments.

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“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” Sanders said about Cabot on his Twitch channel. ‘Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on.”

Shilo continued attacking Caboth with more remarks about her failure to report promptly on the situation.

“There’s plenty of women in this field that take this serious and take reporting football serious and actually do homework and study the game and get the statistics right and get the news right,” said Shilo. “But with you, it’s so much emotion that I don’t want you to make women look bad when it comes to reporting, because you don’t have the will to actually want to report real things that are going on.”

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While supporting one’s brother is important, attacking a female reporter for expressing her thoughts is not right. There is still time for Shadeur to prove himself to coach Todd Monken. Whether he starts or not, Shilo has to remeber that respecting women around him. Considering he is still without a team, the safety has to be careful of what he says in public if he wants to be back in the NFL.