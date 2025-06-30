Deion Sanders Can’t Rest Easy as Shedeur Sanders’ Hopes Vanish With Browns Replacement Talks

A few weeks of prayers, hope, and anguish later, Deion Sanders looks to be finally back. His continuous updates on social media show us a real picture of how his journey back to health has been. He’s sharing photos of himself hunting with Deion Jr., fishing with Travis Hunter, and of course, writing out messages that give us a sneak peek into what he’s thinking. And he’s given us a new update into what’s going on in his mind. Sending out a pretty simple but cryptic message about his return.

All of us know Deion and his love for writing out posts that, at a glance, might seem motivational or inspirational. However, Coach Prime has sent us a new message through his latest Instagram post. It talks about perseverance and persistence, that too on a Monday morning. Just the right time for a little boost to recover from the weekend hangover.

Sparkling some Monday morning motivation, Coach Prime said, “This is gonna be a great week for u.” “Because you’ve gon thru it and made it,” he adds. He is talking about the rough time you would’ve gone through this past week, and that you’ve been brave enough to deal with it and still stand up tall. Also referring to the time that he had his toes amputated because of blood clots, and still came back stronger.

“You’ve been talked about and still kept your name whole & you’ve been lied on, but you’re still doing what you’re called to do,” Deion continues writing. In this part, Deion Sanders is just trying to show us how strong we really are. The post further read, “You’ve been talked about and still kept your name whole & you’ve been lied on but you’re still doing what you’re called to do. Now it’s your turn to look and laugh because you are resilient.”

This outlook is similar to how Deion is doing personally, as well as health-wise. The struggles and battles that he’s talking about are essentially the illness he was facing. And now he is much better and ready to take on the world of college football. He is also looking back and laughing at those who probably thought he couldn’t make it through. But, we can’t help but notice how he’s just a concerned dad telling his son, ‘all will be ok!’

While Deion Sanders is coming back from illness and its struggles, his son, Shedeur, seems to be struggling a bit himself. Not because of his father’s illness, but rather because of a situation unfolding in Berea.

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be replaced soon?

Two months have passed since Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. But what was predicted about Shedeur being their primary starter is soon becoming far from the truth. While his performances in the minicamps and OTAs were decent, keeping him in the race, things are now changing. And it now seems that not only is he losing the QB1 position, but there are reports that he might potentially even be off the depth charts.

You might be thinking about why I’m talking about Sanders being off the depth chart. The reason? The Browns are finding a new potential quarterback: Drew Aller. And as per Ryan McCrystal and Mike Moraitis, Aller is the Browns’ potential No.1 pick in the 2026 draft. If Allar can build on what he did last season in 2025, he could be the first signal-caller selected. And the Browns are a very realistic landing spot for him if they stink it up like many expect them to,” Moraitis said. Meaning that if all goes well for Aller, he might just replace one of the players on the roster in 2026.

But what’s causing Kevin Stefanski this sudden change of mind? It’s the fact that maybe Shedeur was never the main character in Stefanski’s roster. And according to Jay Crawford, Stefanksi has already made up his mind as the latest. After all, Stefanski signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett to lead the squad. Even during their draft, Gabriel came in the third round before Shedeur. Possibly hinting at the fact that Shedeur was always more of a backup and an afterthought, more than a starter.