Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Pilar Emotionallly Recalls Past Home Amid Shedeur Sanders’ Classy Gesture

Shedeur Sanders is already making waves in the NFL, and the numbers don’t lie. The Cleveland Browns‘ rookie quarterback boasts the third-best-selling jersey among all newcomers. He is trailing only his former college teammate, Travis Hunter, and 2025’s top overall pick, Cam Ward. It’s a clear sign that Sanders’ star power is resonating with fans, even before he’s taken his first pro snap. The former Colorado Buffaloes standout is off to a strong start in OTAs with the Cleveland Browns, making a solid impression as he competes for a spot on the final 53-man roster.

But Shedeur Sanders isn’t just aiming to stick around—he’s gunning for the starting job. To get there, he’ll have to outshine a competitive quarterback room that includes seasoned veteran Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. It’s a tough battle, but Sanders is showing he’s ready to rise to the challenge. He is also quickly building a strong connection with the Cleveland community, embracing more than just his role on the field. As a rising star and potential franchise quarterback, he understands the weight of representing a team that has long searched for lasting success. Sanders isn’t just competing for a starting spot—he’s stepping into a leadership role that carries the hopes of a city eager for a true contender.

As part of his growing involvement with the Ohio community, Shedeur Sanders recently paid a surprise visit to the Ohio Ducks youth football program. A proud part of the Cleveland Muny Football League(7-on-7). The young athletes were thrilled to meet one of their football heroes face-to-face, lighting up with excitement as Shedeur took time to connect with them. Looking at the excitement of the young kids, Shedeur’s mother, Pilar Sanders, also took time to reflect on some past memories. Pilar reshared the picture of Sanders, which the 23-year-old had shared on his Instagram account. However, it was her mother’s caption that caught the attention of many out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

It read as, “Cuz it is what it is no matter what! Yes Son! Our summers and home looked like this for so many years! People just don’t know!” Shedeur Sanders may be one of the NFL’s most promising young quarterbacks today. However, there was a time when even he was a young kid who used to look up to stars. Sanders is now gearing up for a highly anticipated rookie season. The young quarterback is now stepping into the spotlight as a potential franchise leader for the Cleveland Browns. And judging by his performance at mandatory minicamp, he’s taking that responsibility seriously. However, not getting quality reps with starters has raised some eyebrows.

Shedeur Sanders speaks out on not earning enough first-team reps in Cleveland

Securing the starting quarterback job in Cleveland is no easy task, and not just for Shedeur Sanders. It’s a steep climb for anyone in that crowded QB room, which includes third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel and seasoned vets Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The competition is fierce, and not everyone’s buying into the Shedeur hype. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently added fuel to the fire by labeling the former Colorado star a “loser” in his early NFL evaluations. A critique that’s sure to add even more motivation to Sanders’ already driven mindset.

“Sanders needs a hug—because it has been a rough year so far for the rookie,” he wrote, addressing Sanders’ draft slide to the fifth round. He then shared his view of how he has not had enough practice with starters and said, “While Sanders and Gabriel received most of the quarterback reps… it was the latter who worked mostly with the starters.” Despite impressing coaches and onlookers throughout rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp, Shedeur Sanders has found himself in a tough spot. He’s been the only quarterback in the Browns’ rotation who hasn’t seen significant reps with the first-team offense. While his talent has certainly turned heads, the reps haven’t quite followed, at least not yet.

However, Sanders isn’t quite worried about the whole thing. He said, “Life is just based on how you view different things. You can view things as you’re not getting reps in a negative way or you can view it as, OK, when it’s my time to get out there, let’s be proactive… Nobody cares how many reps you got whenever you get in the game. Nobody cares if you took a snap before. Everybody cares about production. So that’s the main thing.” Let’s be honest: Joe Flacco is 40 years old, and expecting him to carry the load for all 17 games isn’t exactly realistic. That opens the door for the younger arms, and Shedeur Sanders is right in the thick of it. Given the circumstances, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get his shot to start at some point during his rookie season.