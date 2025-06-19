Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Turns Heads With Health Update as Shedeur Sanders’ Father Battles Unknown Disease

Deion Sanders has faced a long and difficult road when it comes to his health struggles that have followed him well beyond his playing days. Years of complications from blood clots resulted in the amputation of two toes and the removal of tissue from the sides of his left calf. Sanders endured the ordeal for two years, undergoing a staggering 16 surgeries along the way. The toll was so great that he had to skip major appearances, including the 2023 Pac-12 media days. Sanders was pretty much frustrated during that period of his life. As of June 2025, it seems Deion Sanders is once again facing a serious health challenge.

According to a report from USA Today, Sanders is currently in Texas. He’s being supported by athletic trainer Lauren Askevold while dealing with a “health issue” that’s begun to stir concern back in Colorado. The nature of the situation remains unclear, but it’s already prompting questions about what lies ahead for Coach Prime. Reports indicate that Deion Sanders has been staying at his Texas estate as he manages an undisclosed health issue. His absence is especially noticeable this year, given that he was actively present during the 2023 and 2024 camps, making his current situation all the more concerning for fans and the program alike.

Shedeur Sanders’ older brother and Deion’s elder son, Deion Sanders Jr., during a YouTube livestream, gave an update about his father and said, “feeling well.” He further added, “He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he’s going through, what he went through. When we get back in Boulder, I don’t know. I’m waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I’ll go. Until then, I’m gonna sit here with him.” However, the health condition of his ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, is completely different. The 50-year-old is getting fitter with time, and her recent Instagram post is proof of that. Pilar has her own Instagram channel, PilarFit4Life, where she constantly uploads videos of her workout routine.

Pilar’s fitness program is built around a dynamic mix of workouts. She follows a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) routine and also follows a workout routine to target the upper body and core muscles. The 50-year-old also includes full-body weighted exercises in her regimen, all while placing strong emphasis on proper form and staying mentally driven throughout the process. Unfortunately for his ex-husband, things have taken a dramatic turn, and he is battling with his health at the moment. However, the 57-year-old has received a lot of wishes from all around the world, and Warren Sapp has also joined to wish him a speedy recovery.

Warren Sapp shows his support for his old friend during testing times

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts, and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!” These were the exact words posted by Sanders on X just a few days back, and the fans were delighted to see this. Three-time Super Bowl champion and longtime friend of Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, recently stopped by to visit him at his Dallas estate. Deion shared a video from the visit, capturing a lighthearted moment where Irvin playfully commented on the sheer luxury of the property. The clip ends with the two legends bursting into laughter, sharing a genuine moment of joy and camaraderie.

The caption during Deion’s video read, “@michaelirvin88 thank you for coming to see me yesterday and boosting my spirit. Yall already know my brother Playmaker is a fool! But I love him 2 Life! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾” But Michael Irvin isn’t the only NFL icon showing support for Deion. Across the league, fellow legends have been reaching out with well-wishes, and one such legend is Warren Sapp. Hall of Famer Sapp also chimed in on Coach Prime’s post, leaving a heartfelt comment that added to the wave of support surrounding Deion during this challenging time. He commented, “Love You To Death.”

The connection between Deion Sanders and Warren Sapp runs deep, rooted in their days as fiery, swagger-filled stars on the NFL stage. Their friendship began back when they were lighting up the league—two defensive greats who respected each other’s game and energy. Over the years, that bond grew stronger as they teamed up on screen as NFL Network analysts. Now, with Sapp joining Sanders on the sidelines at Colorado, their brotherhood has come full circle, evolving from teammates in spirit to true partners in the game once again.