Deion Sanders Gets Emotional Live at Big 12 Media Day After Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin’s Big Act

Let’s rewind a bit – because this wasn’t just another Big 12 Media Day. It was the return. Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, showed up in Frisco, Texas, after going completely dark for most of the summer. Not a press tour. Not a motivational Instagram Live. Just one cryptic post that read, “I’m Coming.” That was it. No explanation. Just a man, a tree-lined road, and a mystery. The silence felt loud, especially for someone like Prime, who usually speaks in headlines.

Coach Prime returned to the spotlight after quietly battling a health issue that saw him lose 14 pounds. He has even missed key obligations at Colorado. The school didn’t say a word. Rumors did all the talking. Blood clots again? Something worse? Nobody knew. But everyone waited.

Finally, Sanders strolled into The Star looking lean, suited, and smiling. And gave an update. This wasn’t just a football update – it was something deeper. It was about faith and love. Speaking to a packed room in Frisco, Texas, Deion Sanders got real about his purpose: “Lord, just use me. If you could use anything, you could use me. So, I’m truly thankful.” He wasn’t done. After a few words about faith, standards, and molding young men into professionals, Sanders locked eyes with an old friend in the crowd – Cowboys legend Michael Irvin. And then, things got personal. “Where’s Mike Irvin, playmaker? He came here with me today. Man, I love you to life,” he said, voice shaking. “Don’t make me cry. Thank you for being you, man. I really do. Boy, I love you.”

It was raw, unfiltered, and 100% Prime. With the spotlight back on Colorado, his health in recovery, and the 2025 season looming, Coach Prime didn’t just show up to Media Day. He showed up with his heart. But he didn’t want to talk about the past few months. When asked directly about his health, he waved it off. “I’m not here to talk about my health. I’m here to talk about my team,” he said. But the room already knew the weight behind those words.

Just a month earlier, Sanders admitted on a podcast with former NFL corner Asante Samuel, “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole other level…I’ve done nothing…I’ve lost, like, 14 pounds.” That wasn’t offseason fluff. That was Coach Prime confronting something serious, again. And this wasn’t his first battle. Blood clots in his legs once cost him two toes. Two years ago, he missed Pac-12 Media Day for a blood clot-related surgery.

Still, the Big 12 fraternity didn’t leave him hanging. According to Sanders, several coaches from rival programs reached out privately just to check in. He thanked them all before casually adding, he wants to beat them all. Because, of course, he does. That’s Prime. Gracious, but not soft. Still standing and competing.

Deion Sanders doubles down on his mission

Coach Prime has done a lot of things in football – won Super Bowls, flipped programs, turned Boulder into a content machine. But Year 3 hits different. For the first time since he took over Colorado, he doesn’t have his sons on the field with him. No, Shedeur Sanders, slinging it at quarterback. No, Shilo Sanders, roaming the secondary. And no Travis Hunter pulling off two-way miracles. The family backbone that powered the Buffs’ revival? Gone. Off to the NFL. Now, it’s just Prime – and a locker room watching his every move.

Still, he’s not blinking. He’s got a 9-4 season behind him, a $54 million contract locked in, and a new set of players. Sanders’ mantra for this season? “We want to win. We want to win at all costs.” And if there’s one thing Sanders made clear in Frisco, it’s that this season isn’t just about football. It’s about growing men. He lit up while sharing how Jordan Seaton called him not for plays, but to ask where he could get his braids done in Dallas. “The moral of the story is I’m happy my players can call me about getting their hair braided.”

Colorado opens the season on August 29 against Georgia Tech. Expectations are murky. Some still doubt he can win without his sons. Others think the roster overhaul makes this a sleeping giant. Either way, the target is painted, and Deion Sanders’ holding the brush. He may not have shared every detail about his summer battle, but his presence said everything: He’s back. He’s thankful. And he’s not here for sympathy – he’s here to win.