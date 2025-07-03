Deion Sanders Is Trying Everything to Keep Shedeur Sanders’ Chin Up After Browns QB Disappointment

Shedeur Sanders isn’t having the rookie season he was expecting. During the draft, he was dropped from being a predicted first-round pick, all the way to the fifth round. Even after being drafted, things haven’t been going his way. Despite impressing in the rookie minicamps and the OTAs, he’s still not a confirmed starter for the Cleveland Browns. But guess what? There’s more to it.

Besides not being confirmed as QB1, there are talks about Shedeur Sanders not being on the roster at all. Yes! Amidst all this uncertainty, Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, has taken to the internet to motivate him. Being his coach and his biggest supporter throughout his college football career, Deion is also well-known for being as wise as Yoda and sharing messages on social media. Messages that might motivate us and, at the same time, give us a life lesson. This time, however, he’s taken to social media to motivate his son to move forward in these tough times.

“Make it work, make it happen & make it right! You can make it if u try, if u don’t quit & if u believe,” he wrote. Encouraging not just Shedeur but rather everyone to just keep on going and focusing on the power of trying. He believes that if you keep trying, believe in yourself, and don’t quit, you can make it. “Whatever it is that u desire, it’s gonna require Work, Discipline, Patience & Consistency,” he added. Emphasizing the importance of following the four pillars of success. And he makes a fair point. After all, you can’t expect to be successful without putting in the work with discipline and patience and doing the work consistently.

Ultimately, he wrote, “You have all the intangibles to make it work, so really it’s on u.” And saying that it is you, your hard work, and your dedication that are going to decide how things work for you. This particularly hits hard for Shedeur, who already has everything he needs. A huge house, a good car, and a loving family. Deion essentially tells Shedeur that now it’s up to him how he acts and turns things around. This is also a valuable lesson that he must remember. Especially amidst everything that is going on with Shedeur. Be it about his cars, his speeding tickets, or anything else, for that matter.

Coach Prime, while summing it all up, wrote in the caption, “You have everything u need inside if u to make it!” While Deion, who is himself recovering from an illness, motivates his son. But we can’t deny the fact that a much more worrying update has recently arrived from Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

Shedeur Sanders’ place in danger as Stefanski remains undecided

It was just a month back, and everything was looking jolly good for Shedeur Sanders after the initial draft disappointment. He was playing well, people were talking good about him, and everything just seemed to be going just fine. Until Head Coach Kevin Stefanski suddenly hit the brakes on Sanders’ progression. And now he’s name is slipping down the depth chart, and chances are, he might even get cut.

Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, citing a source inside the Browns’ facility, said that the quarterback battle does not include Shedeur Sanders at this point. Houshmandzadeh said on the Nightcap podcast, “I was told it’s really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel. Now, when you get the reports that Shedeur’s completing seven out of nine passes, [is it] against starters? Or is it against the threes and the fours?”

There’s added skepticism on Sanders’ immediate future at the Browns. After all, it was reported that during the June 10 minicamp, Sanders had completed 10 of 12 passes with two touchdowns and shone in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. But the key point is, Shedeur reportedly started at No.4 after Gabriel, Pickett, and Flacco. Even ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi later claimed that Shedeur’s roster spot isn’t confirmed as the team heads into training camp towards the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Stefanski officially hasn’t put out any update to this effect, and rather, openly supports both the rookies. “They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required,” he said, talking about both the rookies. “They’re sponges in the meeting room,” he added. Clarifying that he hasn’t downgraded Shedeur, but also hasn’t selected him above all yet. But as the training camp closes in, expect more updates coming from the Browns’ quarterback room, especially about Sanders.