Deion Sanders Jr. Can’t Grasp Coach Prime’s Reality as Colorado Legend Fights Against Giving Up

Tom Brady’s got his watch collection. Russell Wilson loves to fly helicopters. But as far as off-the-field passions go, no one holds a candle to the legendary Coach Prime. And this passion is so well-fueled (pun intended) that even his son, Deion Sanders Jr., does a double-take trying to come to terms with it. If there’s anything Deion Sanders is passionate about aside from football, it’s his wheels.

Coach Prime’s love for cars is no joke. Among the many cars he owns, there are a few notable ones that make heads turn every time he takes them out for a spin. We’re not just talking about the Lamborghini Diablo that he drove up to one Super Bowl in. Prime has a 2017 custom Smart Fortwo in all black, with his jersey number. (21) on the grill. He’s got a 2017 GMC Savana 2500 Explorer Conversion, a 2016 Ford F-350 SuperDuty King Ranch Crew Cab, a 2021 Cadillac Escalade, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Among other beautiful machines, the man also has a Custom F-650 Super Truck with the Ford logo replaced with one that says ‘Prime.’ He calls this car ‘Optimus Prime’. And for all his cars, he’s got a brand new addition that’s got Sanders Jr. in shock.

In a YouTube shorts clip by Well Off Media, Deion Sanders Jr. made a revelation about Coach Prime’s garage. He noticed that “Coach Prime added something new out here.” Two bright red gas tanks (one for Gasoline, the other for Diesel) courtesy of ‘Duko Oil’, right there in the middle of Coach Prime’s garage. For the “truck fest”, as Sanders Jr. calls it, this is the best addition to fuel up right at home before hitting the road. In the clip, Sanders Jr. took some time to figure out the mechanics of using the tanks. Once he’d figured it out, he was all for it as he said, “Beautiful thing, man. Beautiful thing.” He even dropped a shoutout for his dad, as he couldn’t believe he was filling up the car tank right at home. “Shoutout to Coach Prime. Shoutout to Dad. Filling up the gas at the house.”

Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football head coach Deion Sanders before the game between the Arlington Renegades and the Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium.

For a long time, Deion Sanders had his eyes on the coolest rides possible. He even has a 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet valued at around 100K. But since his retirement, Coach Prime has been all about practical cars with a whole array of features and perks. This latest addition to his garage is just one more step towards his practical approach to life. And speaking of that, Deion Sanders has also been battling an undisclosed illness for a while. But he’s battling it with the signature Prime drive, and he’s not giving up.

Deion Sanders’ promising health update

Coach Prime has always shared his struggles with the world. He once had two of his toes amputated because of complications arising from an operation. Back in 2023, he also underwent a rigorous 9-hour-long operation on his foot. But as he noted on a podcast back in May, “What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole ‘nother level.” He also said he’s lost 14 pounds. While he’s not sharing what’s ailing him, Deion Sanders Jr. is with his dad every step of the way, and even shared a positive update recently. On a Well Off Media YT video, Sanders Jr. had noted, “It’s a beautiful thing ‘Coach Prime’ back active, moving around. God is great. Not back active moving around, but it’s progress. It’s a beautiful thing, man.” And as he recovers, Coach Prime has now shared another update, with a strong message to boot.

Coach Prime recently posted a photo carousel on his IG handle featuring his grandson Snow. In the pictures, Snow is playing happily in Coach Prime’s lap. The man himself looks in excellent spirits, all smiles and happiness. He captioned the post with a powerful “I Smile baby because I’m here and I still have a chance. #CoachPrime #GeandHitta” He’s still fighting hard, and this heartfelt moment with his grandson may be a hint that a recovery is on the way soon. Even the legend Michael Irvin shared a pretty positive update on Deion Sanders’ health recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

Irvin dropped in at Deion Sanders’ home one day to check up on him and later took to YouTube to share an update. Talking about the visit, Irvin said, “We had so much fun. Whenever I’m with him, we laugh like I don’t know what. I don’t think there’s a person in the world that makes me laugh like Deion.” Irvin further praised Deion’s fighting spirit and added, “I’ve never seen Deion not want to battle. I just love that dude, man. I really do. I love him… I guarantee you he’s going to be OK. That’s the most important part.” Once the battle’s won, we can expect Deion to share his latest journey with the world. All signs point to Coach Prime being back in action soon. But for now, we wish him a speedy recovery.