Deion Sanders Named as Kevin Stefanski’s Replacement in Bold Claim by Former Browns Star

Deion Sanders could replace Kevin Stefanski, according to a former Browns star, after his failing leadership since 2024. The claim sent shockwaves through Cleveland, stirring debate across the NFL. Sanders, known for transforming Colorado’s football culture, now finds his name linked to a potential NFL coaching role. As speculation grows, fans have one question: could “Coach Prime” really take charge in Cleveland?

“Prime knows what to do and knows what it takes for these guys to get where they need to be,” Phil Taylor, former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle, said.

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to stand by Kevin Stefanski is getting increasingly hard to defend. Once viewed as a steady leader, he now struggles to deliver consistent results. The offense sputters under wavering play-calling and shifting staff roles mid-season. A 3-14 finish in 2024 reflects a sharp downturn from their 11-6 record in 2023.

With an average of 15.8 points per game, the Browns have the third-lowest scoring offense in the NFL. Four games into the season, Cleveland benched veteran Joe Flacco, who was later traded, in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Stefanski has handed off play-calling duties in recent weeks, sowing confusion and diluting clear leadership. Seven games into the previous season, when the Browns had the lowest-scoring offense in the league, Stefanski gave up playcalling duties to then-OC Ken Dorsey. He has done it once more this season by giving the reins to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

A head coach needs clarity and direction, but Stefanski has consistently let the fans down. On the other hand, Deion Sanders’ energy is sparked by his personality. Given his history of changing culture, he might be able to unite a divided locker room. With youngster Shedeur Sanders developing, veteran Deshaun Watson out due to injury, and the quarterback room in flux, the team may need an extreme switch. Deion’s presence could accelerate that process and give Cleveland a new identity.

Reportedly, it is not just the locker room in Cleveland that is sailing the high tides. The franchise leadership has taken notice of the shift in Stefanski’s on-field decisions. Especially when the general manager, Andrew Berry, pushed for Shedeur to start, and Stefankis’s favoritism towards Dillon Gabriel strained their relationship.

Kevin Stefanski’s favoritism towards Dillon Gabriel is under fire

Kevin Stefanski continues to stick with Dillon Gabriel as his starting quarterback, despite growing concerns about the direction of the offense. Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback, has publicly claimed Stefanski maintains personal ties to Gabriel and suggested the coach is blocking the rise of Shedeur Sanders.

“Shedeur should have been in there. He has a personal vendetta, that’s why (Shedeur) isn’t playing. No matter what, Stefanski has got to go,” Aqib Talib said. “Maybe he’s tied in with Dillon Gabriel because they have the same agent. Stefanski has personal ties to Dillon. That’s what Stefanski got. I ain’t making up nothing. Do the research, bro. It’s clear as day.”

Talib argues the QB-rotation debate isn’t about performance, but about favoritism. On paper, the Cleveland Browns rank 29th in points per game (15.8) and 29th in passing yards per game (174.1) this season. The offense continues to flounder as Stefanski keeps faith in Gabriel. The Browns’ offense ranks 31st among the league’s worst, with no meaningful production from the quarterback.

Stefanski’s approach is currently under intense scrutiny. The choice to favor Gabriel is questionable given the Browns’ poor 2-6 record and ongoing deficits in almost every offensive measure. Without reliable leadership and the ideal quarterback at center, the offense cannot get better. At this point, maintaining the status quo may prove more damaging than change.