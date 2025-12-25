Deion Sanders’ Nephew Pokes Shilo Sanders Where It Hurts the Most, Wants Revenge on Christmas

Essentials Inside The Story A Christmas gathering turns into a heated moment in the Sanders' family.

Sanders was signed and released by the Bucs this year.

TJ Hendrix demands a rematch with Shilo Sanders.

Shilo Sanders went to spend Christmas at the ranch of Deion Sanders in Canton, Texas, when a simple family affair was soon followed by a harsh reality check that came from his cousin, TJ Hendrix, the son of Coach Prime’s sister, Tracie Knight. But this is not it, because as the cameras kept rolling, it slowly became clear TJ had more on his mind, an old score to quietly settle.

In the vlog, the cousins met, followed by a friendly wrestling match, and Shilo made a casual comment about his athletic instincts. “You forgot I was in the NFL, bro.”

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 10, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 202407010_jhp_wb4_0181

TJ responded with “Yeah, was,” which was a direct hit on Shilo’s current status in the National Football League. Shilo responded with a low tone, “I’ll be back.”

Eight months before Christmas, Shilo Sanders signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team released Shilo on August 23, 2025, after he punched Buffalo Bills WR Andy Isabella during a game, and the NFL subsequently fined him $4,669. The next day, he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and since September 5, 2025, he remained unsigned by any NFL team.

A Long-Awaited Rematch for Shilo Sanders

The NFL roast was not the only one. TJ, in the video, talked about a friendly basketball game that took place five years ago, and Shilo simply teased the young cousin. The Christmas vlog has some old video of that earlier encounter.

TJ owns that loss and says, “I remember you was ducking on me when I was little. I want my rematch.” Shilo fires back, “Fam, what do you think I’ll do to you now?”

TJ has clearly been waiting. Shilo even admits, “He’s been waiting for this rematch for so long. He’s willing to play me at night.” TJ keeps pushing: “I’ve been waiting for this. Come on. Play me basketball. I need my rematch. I need my rematch.”

When Shilo talks up his edge, TJ snaps back, “I will fry him.” Both finally agree to settle it on the court, with Shilo promising, “I’ll play you tomorrow.”

Shilo’s quiet Christmas visit to Deion Sanders’ ranch turns into fuel for content and competition between two branches of the Sanders family. Will TJ complete his revenge?