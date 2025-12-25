brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Deion Sanders’ Nephew Pokes Shilo Sanders Where It Hurts the Most, Wants Revenge on Christmas

ByShivam Sinha

Dec 25, 2025 | 3:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Deion Sanders’ Nephew Pokes Shilo Sanders Where It Hurts the Most, Wants Revenge on Christmas

ByShivam Sinha

Dec 25, 2025 | 3:49 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • A Christmas gathering turns into a heated moment in the Sanders' family.
  • Sanders was signed and released by the Bucs this year.
  • TJ Hendrix demands a rematch with Shilo Sanders.

Shilo Sanders went to spend Christmas at the ranch of Deion Sanders in Canton, Texas, when a simple family affair was soon followed by a harsh reality check that came from his cousin, TJ Hendrix, the son of Coach Prime’s sister, Tracie Knight. But this is not it, because as the cameras kept rolling, it slowly became clear TJ had more on his mind, an old score to quietly settle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the vlog, the cousins met, followed by a friendly wrestling match, and Shilo made a casual comment about his athletic instincts. “You forgot I was in the NFL, bro.”

article-image

Imago

TJ responded with “Yeah, was,” which was a direct hit on Shilo’s current status in the National Football League. Shilo responded with a low tone, “I’ll be back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight months before Christmas, Shilo Sanders signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team released Shilo on August 23, 2025, after he punched Buffalo Bills WR Andy Isabella during a game, and the NFL subsequently fined him $4,669. The next day, he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and since September 5, 2025, he remained unsigned by any NFL team.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Long-Awaited Rematch for Shilo Sanders

The NFL roast was not the only one. TJ, in the video, talked about a friendly basketball game that took place five years ago, and Shilo simply teased the young cousin. The Christmas vlog has some old video of that earlier encounter.

TJ owns that loss and says, “I remember you was ducking on me when I was little. I want my rematch.” Shilo fires back, “Fam, what do you think I’ll do to you now?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

TJ has clearly been waiting. Shilo even admits, “He’s been waiting for this rematch for so long. He’s willing to play me at night.” TJ keeps pushing: “I’ve been waiting for this. Come on. Play me basketball. I need my rematch. I need my rematch.”

Top Stories

NFL Makes Double Punishment Decision on Jordan Love incident

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Makes Retirement Announcement Quietly After Learning Clark Hunt & Team’s $1.8 Billion Missouri Exit

Doctor Gives Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Injury Update Amid His and John Harbaugh’s Shaky Ravens Future

Congratulations Pour In From Travis Kelce’s Ex-GF as Chiefs Legend Makes Personal Announcement

Amon-Ra St. Brown ‘Pissed’ by NFL’s Christmas Decision That Affects Hundreds of Footballers

When Shilo talks up his edge, TJ snaps back, “I will fry him.” Both finally agree to settle it on the court, with Shilo promising, “I’ll play you tomorrow.”

Shilo’s quiet Christmas visit to Deion Sanders’ ranch turns into fuel for content and competition between two branches of the Sanders family. Will TJ complete his revenge?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved