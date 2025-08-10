brand-logo
Deion Sanders Pays Special Tribute to Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter & More Ex-Colorado Buffaloes After NFL Debuts

ByUtsav Jain

Aug 10, 2025 | 12:24 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

With the preseason underway, the rookies have the stage as the veterans wait for September. In the crucible of snaps and stats, the young blood has shown the league the fire they brought from college. And for the man who coaches a big chunk of them, the legendary Deion Sanders, some shoutouts are in order.

Deion Sanders Jr. took to his father’s IG to share a carousel of Coach Prime’s students who have made a splash on the gridiron. From geared-up pictures to on-field moments, the carousel has everything. The post tagged everyone in the caption, “@bjgreenll @j5fleezy @shilosanders @camronsilmon7 @db3_tip @shedeursanders @shilosanders @lajohntayw @top10.zay @will.shep14 These last few days have been a blessing #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball (posted by @deionsandersjr)”

And by the last few days, we mean the glorious one during which Shedeur Sanders stepped onto the NFL field for the first time in the preseason opener between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, marking the occasion by throwing a beautiful touchdown pass in the first half.

Watching closely at home, Deion Sanders couldn’t hide his excitement, quickly sharing his joy online. “Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders,” Deion tweeted Friday night.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

Can Shedeur Sanders live up to the legendary Prime Time legacy in the NFL?

