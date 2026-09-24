Deion Sanders Sends an Emotional Message to Fired ESPN Analyst After Strong Statement on ‘Respect’

Ryan Clark has been dealing with the fallout from his ESPN exit, but his latest message was not about his own firing. The former NFL safety instead focused on the people who lost their jobs alongside him, prompting a strong response from his longtime friend Deion Sanders.

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Clark shared a message on X about distancing himself from people he does not respect. “First, I stopped responding to people I don’t respect,” Clark wrote. “Then, I stopped trying to explain myself to people who benefit from misunderstanding me.”

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The message caught Sanders’ attention. The Colorado coach reposted it while praising Clark.

“My brother, Proud of u and the entire crew,” Sanders wrote on X on Thursday.

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This is not the first time he has praised Clark. He previously questioned ESPN’s decision to part ways with one of its most recognizable football analysts.

“This is 1 of many reasons I love this brother to Life!” Sanders wrote. “This was arguably the best talent on the ESPN roster! How can you know WHO is still there and @Realrclark25 AIN’T!”

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Imago BET Awards 2025 – Arrivals Cam Newton arrives at the BET Awards 2025 25th Annual BET Awards held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California, United States. Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, Los Angeles, California, USA California United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xImagexPressxAgencyx originalFilename: collin-betaward250610_npZHM.jpg

Sanders then raised another question about the layoffs, asking whether reports of Cam Newton’s departure were true.

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“Please tell me the rumors of @CameronNewton ain’t true and this dude is STILL there,” Sanders added.

Newton later confirmed that he was also leaving ESPN. The former NFL MVP had signed a multi-year extension with the network in August 2025, making his departure another notable move in ESPN’s latest round of workforce reductions.

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Sanders has a personal connection to both Clark and Newton. He has remained close with the two former NFL players as they built media careers after leaving the league.

Clark joined ESPN in 2015 and became a familiar face across its NFL coverage. He appeared on NFL Live, SportsCenter and First Take and won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst in 2023.

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 25: ESPN sports analyst Ryan Clark before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 25, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 25 Ravens at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241125319

ESPN let Clark go as part of its workforce cuts after the company integrated NFL Network assets. ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro said in an internal memo that the company had been reviewing its teams, resources, and organizational structure following the acquisition.

The way Clark found out made the news even more unusual. He was told during an NFL Live broadcast and did not return to the program after that.

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The circumstances surrounding his departure have remained a source of contention for Clark. He has repeatedly said he believes he was fired rather than simply being part of the broader layoffs, while ESPN has not publicly addressed the specifics of individual personnel decisions.

In an appearance on The Pivot, Clark said the layoffs were used as “a cover and a camouflage” for a decision he believed had already been made. He has also spoken about the timing of his dismissal and the fact that the news was reportedly close to leaking before ESPN informed him.

Still, his latest public statement was focused elsewhere.

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“Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN,” Clark wrote. “So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all.”

Other notable ESPN departures included longtime baseball analyst Karl Ravech and NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Meanwhile, the network also gave Tim Tebow a new multi-year contract to remain with SEC Nation while contributing to College Football Live and SportsCenter.

For now, Clark is continuing to build his own media presence while his ESPN contract runs its course. His latest message, however, was less about his own next move and more about the colleagues who suddenly found themselves facing the same uncertainty.