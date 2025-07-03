Deion Sanders Wants Shedeur Sanders to Take the ‘Next Opportunity’ After Losing Browns QB Battle

Shedeur Sanders’ rookie journey hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. Once projected as a first-round pick, the former Colorado star saw his draft stock tumble to the fifth round—a slide that caught many by surprise. And the challenges didn’t stop there. Even after showing flashes of his potential during rookie minicamp and OTAs, Sanders still finds himself without a clear path to the starting job in Cleveland. With that in mind, ESPN’s Matt Miller is already looking ahead.

He doesn’t believe Cleveland will stick with any of their current quarterback options beyond 2025. Instead, Miller predicts the Browns will hit the reset button once again. This time, by selecting Clemson’s Cade Klubnik with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In the midst of all the uncertainty surrounding Shedeur’s NFL future, his father, Deion Sanders, has stepped in with a familiar role. Deion isn’t just a proud dad—he’s a force of wisdom. The 57-year-old often drops life lessons on social media.

This time, his message is personal. It was a heartfelt push to remind Shedeur to keep his head up, stay focused, and keep moving forward through the storm. Despite struggling with his own health, the 57-year-old made sure that he kept his son’s motivation high. Sanders took to his Instagram account to share a message, which read, “You’re in control of your day, your responses, reactions, mannerisms & the words u choose to share. Nobody has the power to turn u on & off. It’s You. You’re in Control. This is gonna be the best day you’ve had this week because now u Understand it’s all on you! #CoachPrime”.

His words echoed a simple but powerful truth: keep going. Focus on the effort, not the outcome. Because in his eyes, if you keep trying, stay true to yourself, and refuse to give up, success isn’t just possible—it’s inevitable. The message to Shedeur boils down to one powerful reminder—it’s in his hands now. How he responds, how he carries himself, and how he chooses to fight back from adversity will define his path. It’s a lesson Shedeur needs to hold close, especially with everything swirling around him right now. But amidst all the chaos, the 23-year-old is still trying to get Coach Stefanski’s attention.

Shedeur Sanders is confident that he can still make it to the final team

It’s clear that Kevin Stefanski isn’t sold on Shedeur Sanders. He’s not fully behind Dillon Gabriel, and Joe Flacco either. In fact, the Browns’ head coach may already have his sights set beyond the current roster. According to multiple insiders, Stefanski is eyeing Penn State’s Drew Allar as a potential long-term solution at quarterback. If Cleveland endures another dismal season, it could be in a prime position to secure the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft. Analysts like Ryan McCrystal and Mike Moraitis already believe that Drew Allar could be the franchise’s next target

Moratis said, “If Allar can build on what he did last season in 2025, he could be the first quarterback selected. And the Browns are a very realistic destination if they stink as much as many expect”. The reports might suggest that Kevin Stefanski has his eye on Drew Allar. However, it’s Shedeur Sanders’ name that keeps bubbling to the surface during OTAs. Even with the head coach seemingly uninterested, Sanders refuses to fade quietly into the background. He’s still battling, pushing to stay relevant in the quarterback mix and trying to force Stefanski to take notice. Just recently, a clip surfaced on X showing the 23-year-old putting in the work, grinding through reps with clear determination.

He may not be the favorite, but Sanders isn’t giving up without a fight. The caption read, “Shedeur Sanders putting in that work ahead of his first NFL Training Camp💪🏾🔥.” It’s obvious—Shedeur Sanders is leaving it all on the field. He’s grinding day in and day out, doing everything he can to stay on the radar and earn a place in Kevin Stefanski’s plans. The path ahead is steep, and Sanders’ shot at QB1 seems to dim a little more each day. Still, despite the odds, some continue to believe in him, holding out hope that he can defy expectations and force his way into the conversation.

