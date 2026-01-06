Derek Carr Endorses Klint Kubiak for Raiders HC Role Before Hinting at Potential Return

Essentials Inside The Story Derek Carr believes 'That'd be so awesome' if Klint Kubiak takes over in Las Vegas

Kubiak’s stock is at an all-time high after leading the Seahawks to the NFC’s No. 1 seed

The Atlanta Falcons have also reportedly shown interest in Klint

The Las Vegas Raiders finished a season that was nothing short of a nightmare. One of the direct consequences of their disastrous season was the firing of head coach Pete Carroll. As the Raiders begin their coaching search, former quarterback Derek Carr endorsed his one-time offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak. In a simple message, he made his stance clear on Kubiak, with whom he played during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

“That’d be so awesome,” he told his brother David Carr on their Home Grown podcast.

With Carroll out earlier this week, the Raiders are looking for someone who could put an end to their offensive woes. The team is searching for an offensive mind after a season where the unit was weak, finishing last in the league in total offense (245.2 Yards Per Game), points (14.2 Points Per Game), and rushing (77.5 Yards Per Game).

Kubiak presents a promising option in the team’s head coach search, having transformed the Seahawks‘ offense in his first year as their offensive coordinator. Under his guidance, the unit became one of the league’s elite, finishing third in points and eighth in total yards.

Further, quarterback Sam Darnold also thrived under Kubiak’s mentorship and is on the verge of matching his 2024 record.

So far, the 28-year-old has thrown for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, helping the Seahawks finish 14–3 and earn the NFC’s top seed. Having worked with top franchises such as the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, Kubiak has vast experience in multiple offensive systems. With Seattle enjoying a first-round bye, Kubiak is free to interview.

Carr’s endorsement carries weight, especially as other teams are taking notice. The Atlanta Falcons have already requested to interview Kubiak. Meanwhile, this might not be the only potential addition Raiders fans will witness this offseason.

Is Derek Carr coming back to Las Vegas?

Just after Derek Carr rooted for Kubiak, his brother poked a little fun at him. David called his brother a “gifter” and asked if he would slide “under the tree” before singing Skylar Grey’s song, I’m Coming Home. Although Carr laughed off a direct question about his return, his reaction fueled speculation.

And then his “Go Raiders” comment at the end was even harder to miss, at least for the fans who have been longing for his return since his departure in 2022. During his nine seasons with the team, Carr set multiple records. He leads the franchise in passing yards (35,222), touchdowns (217), and completions (3,201). His successful tenure with the Raiders earned him four Pro Bowl selections and massive respect in the organization.

Carr’s tenure with the Saints in 2024 was cut short by a shoulder injury that led to his retirement. However, Carr himself has fueled the comeback speculation, hinting as recently as September 2025 that his story might not be over just yet.

“When I say never, it usually happens…” he said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I’m training because I love to train… And even though I’m done, if God wanted me to do it, I’ve got to be ready.”

While Carr’s injury history makes a comeback seem unlikely, his recent comments and enthusiasm for the game continue to fuel speculation. It won’t be that surprising if he steps onto the field someday to play for Silver and Black again.