Derek Carr Unveils Revolutionary Plan to Stop Teams Losing Franchise Stars After Raiders Lose Maxx Crosby

After the blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens, many want to know how struggling franchises can retain their star players. Addressing this issue, Raiders legend Derek Carr has suggested a new special tag for franchise stars like Crosby.

“You designate this guy, and you are on a ten-year contract,” Derek Carr said on his Home Grown podcast. “Whatever you’re here, you’re here until you don’t want to be here anymore. You don’t count against the cap. We can trade you. We can release you. But if we designate you as that, half of your salary is guaranteed next year, but it doesn’t count against the cap. It’s just cash to you. I think that we would see more guys. You’d see more guys finish where they need to be.”

Carr’s proposal of a “legacy player” will certainly allow teams that are struggling to get results and are tied up in salary complications to compensate their franchise cornerstones effectively and have a better chance to build their roster to win games.

Moreover, he also suggested how such a player could have a star on their jersey on the field. This would effectively separate the player from the rest of the roster as a special legacy player. The only downside to this idea would be that the owners would lose more money.

Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns have been dismal in recent years, while paying their star players massive sums of money, which in turn handicaps their ability to spend on improving their roster. Though the owners lose money with this idea, it gives them cap liberty and an ability to retain their stars.

Following his March 2025 extension, Maxx Crosby carried around a $35.8 million cap hit for the 2026 season for the Las Vegas Raiders before being traded. This was too big a hit for a franchise that needs to rebuild.

Similarly, Myles Garrett’s four-year, $160 million extension carries a $24.67 million cap hit according to Over the Cap. These numbers complicate the math for teams that are coming off a bad season.

Hence, a legacy tag would allow these teams to sign the required players and win with their franchise superstar. But whether the NFL will actually move forward with such a provision, only time will tell.

But that’s not all Derek Carr recently said. Hours before the deal was reported, a startling warning was issued for the Las Vegas Raiders not to move forward with parting ways with their franchise superstar.

Derek Carr sounded off on the Raiders trading Maxx Crosby

The Raiders’ decision to trade Maxx Crosby did not sit well with their legendary former quarterback, Derek Carr. He had remained in disagreement about the franchise moving forward with any such deal.

In the latest episode of his Home Grown podcast, Carr revealed why trading Crosby will adversely affect the Raiders. The former Las Vegas QB1 highlighted how the Raiders will take a huge hit on their defensive line before sharing how the franchise will lose its “soul” by moving on from the 28-year-old edge rusher.

“As soon as Max leaves your building, if you trade him … there’s not only a hole in leadership,” Carr said. “There’s not only a hole in your heart and your soul of your football team. There’s a hole in your effort. There’s a hole in your accountability.”

However, now that the deal is done, the Las Vegas Raiders will remain under immense pressure to quickly rebuild with the draft capital they have received and justify their decision of moving on from a franchise cornerstone like Maxx Crosby.