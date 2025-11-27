Derek Carr & Wife Share Family Surprise Before Thanksgiving

Essentials Inside The Story Derek Carr's family is expanding

Wife Heather convinced the former QB to retire

Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went through a lot in his career, including injuries, operations, and long stretches of wondering if his body would ever let him be that guy again. But it was his wife, Heather, who finally told him it was okay to step away earlier this year. Fast forward a few months, and the couple has a new reason to be thankful, sharing a surprise that puts his tough career decisions into a new perspective.

Heather, who has been open about the ups and downs of their journey, shared some big news on Thanksgiving. She posted a family photo with Derek, their three sons, and a daughter, and wrote that the couple is expecting again in April.

“Extra THANKFUL this year!!! Our big surprise blessing coming in April! HAPPY THANKSGIVING from our growing family to yours!” she wrote.

In a way, we’ve watched this family grow in real time. Derek and Heather were married back in June of 2012. A little more than a year later, on August 5, 2013, they welcomed their first son, Dallas. Their second boy, Deker, arrived in March 2016. Deakon followed in May 2019. And in November of 2020, they finally welcomed a daughter, Brooklyn.

Now they’re preparing for another addition, and it feels especially meaningful considering what the two of them have been through recently. When Derek was rehabbing the shoulder injury that ended his 2024 season, he shared openly that Heather had suffered a miscarriage, something they had kept private until then.

“I don’t just have four babies. We have five. One is in heaven. We have three little boys, a little girl, and we’ll get to meet the other one when we get to heaven someday. But I say all that to say, let’s be a people that doesn’t judge and point out and just think the worst when you don’t really know what people are going through. Amen,” he said back in April.

So yes, this is welcome news. And if we’re being honest, Heather probably knew what she was doing when she encouraged Derek to step away from football.

When Heather convinced Derek to retire

For all the hits and surgeries and late-night questions that come with playing quarterback in the NFL, the hardest decision Derek Carr ever made wasn’t on a field. It was stepping away from the sport he’d spent his whole life chasing. And even then, he didn’t make it alone.

“It wasn’t easy, I promise. It was hard. When I talked to my wife, she was ready for me to be done whenever I was ready. She saw things that no one else saw. You know, waking up on Monday mornings, and I can’t walk, and I have to call her to get me out of bed. She was done,” Carr said.

Heather had seen up close what the league had taken out of him, and she knew the cost better than anyone. So when Derek started wrestling with the idea of retirement, she didn’t hesitate. She nudged him towards a life without football.

And the transition didn’t look painful for long. On Carr’s first day officially retired, Heather shared a few snapshots: Derek getting in a workout with the kids, then heading out for a date night. Not exactly the Monday morning routine he was used to. For him, those moments were worth far more than the $30 million he walked away from.

Carr had signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints back in 2023, a contract that included $30 million guaranteed for the 2025 season. When he retired, that money vanished, with not a penny collected. And still, he hasn’t looked back. A quiet home morning beats a cold tub in the training room every time.

Now, with Heather expecting again, the decision to walk away feels even more right. Carr will have another child in April, and he will be healthy and present enough to be there for everything that comes with it.