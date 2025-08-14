Despite Troy Aikman Hitting Rock Bottom After Divorce, Ex-Wife Continues to Show Support to His Cowboys Venture

Troy Aikman is the last quarterback to lead Dallas to a Super Bowl victory, back in the glory days of the 1990s. That trophy from the 1990s still gleams in fans’ memories because of him. Three rings, a Hall of Fame career, and a name forever etched in Cowboys history. His importance to the team and its supporters can’t be overstated. This is the guy who defined Dallas’ greatest era on the gridiron.

But while Aikman has long been the face of Cowboys royalty, his personal life has played out more like a locker room drama than a fairy tale. Divorce. Rock bottom. Reinvention. Yet through all this, one constant has quietly stood out – his ex-wife Catherine “Capa” Mooty’s unexpected, unwavering show of support for his ongoing Cowboys journey. No Twitter roast, no cold shoulders – just subtle, publicly visible backing that speaks volumes.

Capa’s latest public show of support came with a bang at the premiere of Netflix’s “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.” Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive VP and daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, posted a flurry of photos from the event, and Mooty commented, “Love it! So exciting 💙💙💕💕” It was a statement – clear as day – that despite their divorce, she’s still rooting for her ex’s Cowboys venture.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why does this matter? Because post-divorce relationships, especially among celebrities, don’t often look this supportive. Mooty hasn’t deleted their old pictures together or scrubbed the shared history from social media. Her Instagram handle still carries the Aikman name. Mooty’s actions paint a portrait of someone who, despite the split, sees value in standing by the legacy that Troy helped craft – both on the field and off.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Jones (@cjonescowboys) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Now, to talk about Netflix’s America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys – it’s a front-row seat to Jerry Jones’ emotional rollercoaster. Jones drops F-bombs, rips into the disaster, then hugs the same players who caused it. The cameras catch it all – the cracks, the grudges, the ghosts of three Super Bowl rings gathering dust. It features Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Jimmy Johnson, and Barry Switzer, and premieres on August 19. But when the legends speak, it’s not just football they unpack – it’s the life scars that don’t fade when the lights go out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Troy Aikman’s hard truth about his divorce and recovery

Troy Aikman openly admitted to hitting “rock bottom” after his second marriage unraveled. In a rare glimpse behind the curtain, he called the end of his marriage to Catherine Mooty “a failure. That was my rock bottom.” This candid admission by a football titan who usually plays it cool reveals just how tough the personal fallout was. He acknowledged wrestling with contentment and happiness for decades – a surprising vulnerability from a man accustomed to game-day pressure.

“For me, contentment was always a four-letter word. I never wanted to be content,” Aikman said. “I didn’t wanna be around anyone who was content. That’s just not a place I could land.” This shows exactly why settling down was hard and why the divorce felt like such a low point. The man who thrived on challenge and drive couldn’t find peace in what many consider normal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aikman married Catherine Mooty in 2017, only to face a private divorce by 2023. Fans didn’t get the full playbook on the split – details remain under wraps, and Mooty’s discretion mirrors Aikman’s quiet approach. Still, it wasn’t long after that Aikman was spotted with a new flame, Haley Clark, proving life moves fast once the final whistle blows on marriage.

But falling to “rock bottom” isn’t where Aikman stays. His behind-the-scenes battle with happiness, his relentless drive for more, and his ongoing public presence as a broadcaster and Cowboys figure show resilience. And through it all, the subtle but unmistakable backing from his ex-wife Mooty sends a clear message – some relationships, no matter how they end, keep playing supportive roles far beyond the final whistle.